Swiss voters approve law allowing same-sex marriage

Until now, couples in same-sex partnerships could not use Swiss sperm banks. They were also forbidden from adopting children, even though unmarried people were allowed to do so.

“This is clearly discrimination based on sexual orientation,” said Maria von Kennel, who is chair of the committee leading the “Yes” campaign and herself in a same-sex partnership with two children.

He said, ‘Everyone should be treated equally.

Swiss LGBTQ organizations estimate that 30,000 children are currently being raised by same-sex parents in Switzerland, but legal barriers in the country mean that many of those couples have to go abroad to start their own families. have to go.

Protesters focused their campaigns on the right of same-sex couples to have children, using images of crying babies on posters in towns and cities in Switzerland.

Daniel Frischnecht, one of the leaders of the opposition to the proposed legal change, said supporters of the “No” campaign opposed the change in marriage laws because they felt it undermined traditional families. “We are convinced that for children to grow up in the best possible way, they need a father and a mother,” he said.

For opponents, the vote was about more than just gay marriage and Mr Frischnecht compared its importance for Swiss society to the bursting of the dam. “This will continue,” he said, referring to legalizing additional options for couples to have children, such as surrogacy or using donor eggs. “Whatever is left, we will save it,” he said.

Despite the change in marriage law, Ms von Kennel said there were still some important points that were not taken into account, such as whether both parents would be entitled to parental leave, including in situations where the couple would receive fertility assistance or undergo fertility assisted treatment abroad.