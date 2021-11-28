Swiss Voters Approve Their Government’s Covid Policy in a Referendum
A majority of Swiss voters backed the government’s Covid-19 response policy in Sunday’s referendum after weeks of public debate and protest.
Official government results show that 62 per cent of voters agreed with Parliament to amend the country’s existing Covid law, which includes a Covid certificate requiring access to public places, such as vaccinations or proof of illness, and access to public places such as restaurants. Or museums.
This is the second time this year that the opposition has tried to overthrow the legislature introduced by the government in response to the epidemic, by collecting enough signatures for a referendum.
Opponents this time focused on getting rid of contact tracing and the internationally recognized Covid certificate. Opponents, who held several demonstrations until Sunday, argued that they were trying to prevent divisions in the non-vaccinated and non-vaccinated community by imposing different rules on each group.
Joseph Ender, a spokesman for the anti-law committee, said he accepted the results but would “continue to uphold Swiss independence.”
In response to the results, which saw the highest turnout in decades, Home Secretary Allen Bersett commented on the tone of the protests and the sometimes violent protests. “What is not Swiss is anger, hatred, threats and intimidation,” he said.
“We all want to end the epidemic as soon as possible and that can only be done together,” he said.
On Sunday, Swiss voters also approved a proposed amendment aimed at compensating nurses and improving working conditions and meeting the growing demand for healthcare workers.
Although the initiative was started by the Nursing Association of the country before the epidemic, its reliance on nurses has given it new importance.
“This is an incredible sign of appreciation from Swiss voters to caregivers,” Yvonne Ribe, director of the country’s Nursing Association, told Switzerland’s national broadcaster after the proposal was approved by a 61 percent majority.
The results come amid a recent rise in covid cases in Switzerland, which, despite being the richest country in the world, has one of the lowest vaccination rates on the continent.
The entire epidemic has been criticized by the Alpine nation for maintaining looser rules than most European countries. The provision of booster jobs has also slowed down.
In light of the new Omicron type, Swiss authorities on Friday decided to stop all direct flights from South Africa and the surrounding region. No confirmed cases of the new type have been reported in the country so far.
Visitors from many countries where Omicron cases have been found, including Hong Kong, Israel and the United Kingdom, are now required to set aside 10 days after arriving in Switzerland.
