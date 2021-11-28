Swiss Voters Approve Their Government’s Covid Policy in a Referendum

A majority of Swiss voters backed the government’s Covid-19 response policy in Sunday’s referendum after weeks of public debate and protest.

Official government results show that 62 per cent of voters agreed with Parliament to amend the country’s existing Covid law, which includes a Covid certificate requiring access to public places, such as vaccinations or proof of illness, and access to public places such as restaurants. Or museums.

This is the second time this year that the opposition has tried to overthrow the legislature introduced by the government in response to the epidemic, by collecting enough signatures for a referendum.

Opponents this time focused on getting rid of contact tracing and the internationally recognized Covid certificate. Opponents, who held several demonstrations until Sunday, argued that they were trying to prevent divisions in the non-vaccinated and non-vaccinated community by imposing different rules on each group.