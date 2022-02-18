Switzerland announces it will roll back almost all coronavirus restrictions



Switzerland announced this week that it is lifting almost all coronavirus restrictions in the country as the country’s infection rate continues to decline.

The Federal Council, the seven-member Swiss executive branch, said on Thursday that masks and COVID-19 vaccines would no longer be required to enter shops, restaurants, cultural sites and other public settings and events. The requirement to wear a mask at work and the recommendation to work from home will also be eliminated, as the capacity for large assemblies will be limited.

Fousi says ‘removing children’s masks’ is ‘risky’

Switzerland will continue to require that those who test positive isolates and wear mandatory masks be on public transport and in healthcare positions.

“The epidemic situation continues to develop positively,” the government said. “Thanks to the high level of immunity in the population, the healthcare system is less likely to be under additional pressure despite the continued high levels of virus transmission.”

Approximately 73% of U.S. amicron resistant: is that enough?

In a country of about 8.5 million people, health authorities report more than 21,000 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths daily. The trend has been steadily declining since the end of January, with more than 36,000 lawsuits being filed on a 7-day average.

News comes from Switzerland that there are 32 US states Eliminate Or multiple prominent health officials opposed the return to life without a mask, even allowing the mask mandate to expire.

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fawcett The move to lift the mask mandate on school children could be premature and “risky” despite the many, he told CNN on Thursday. Study Shows that children have a lower risk of spreading the virus and that cloth masks are ineffective in reducing the spread of the virus.

“It’s understandable why people want to unmask children. But, at the moment, in terms of our level of activity, it’s risky,” Fawcett said.

Fausio Recently He says lifting the need for masks on planes is “not something we should consider.”

In addition, because the magazine Report On Thursday, CDC director Rochelle Walenski said behind closed doors that she had no plans to mandate a life mask at the school.

