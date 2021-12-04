Switzerland Backtracks on Mandatory Quarantines for Some Foreign Visitors

Switzerland re-dialed the companion travel rules it announced a week ago on Saturday and lifted the 10-day seizure requirement for some foreign visitors upon arrival, a need that has wreaked havoc on the country’s vital tourism industry.

The change comes after travel operators from countries such as Britain, Belgium, the Netherlands and Canada reported massive cancellations from people who booked trips to Switzerland during the Christmas holiday season. According to Reuters, Switzerland was ordered to remain isolated in response to concerns over a new omicron type of coronavirus found in a handful of cases across the country.

While eliminating mandatory segregation, the Swiss government is tightening other measures. All visitors will now have to test for coronavirus four to seven days before entering the country and upon arrival in Switzerland. Switzerland also requires full vaccination of all visitors to the region they consider high risk. Earlier this week, Switzerland banned all direct flights to South Africa, where the first type was identified.

Switzerland is also increasing the need to wear face masks at all public events, concert halls and sports venues, and to show a Covid-19 vaccination passport to enter public establishments such as restaurants or museums.