Sydney calls on thousands to evacuate due to flash fooding

Sydney calls on thousands to evacuate due to flash flooding



Heavy rains on Australia’s east coast on Thursday caused nearly a month of rain in Sydney, with suburban roads turning into rivers and authorities warning of more rain throughout the day.

Emergency workers rescued a man swept away in floodwaters northwest of the city, media reported, while television footage showed vehicles fighting to cross waterlogged roads, power lines and vegetation, and debris floating in the river.

Residents of a nursing home were evacuated overnight as emergency workers urged 5 million residents of the port city to avoid unnecessary travel and to brace for possible relocations.

“This is a very dynamic situation,” Daniel Austin, acting commissioner for emergency services in New South Wales, told a news conference.

Sydney has received 1,227 mm (48 inches) of rainfall so far this year, more than its annual average of 1,213 mm. In the next 24 hours, many coastal cities could be up to 180 mm (7 inches), the meteorological bureau said.

Bondi’s tourist hotspots recorded about 170 mm in a 24-hour period on Thursday (2300 GMT, Wednesday), official data shows.

Thousands of people have been instructed to evacuate their homes as businesses clean up essential items to help reduce their losses.

“All hands are on the deck to try to save some furniture … so we were very busy lifting things up … removing things, filtering and unplugging things and unplugging things like that,” said Nicola Gilfilan, a Southwest Cafe owner Sydney, told ABC Television.

Oil spilled over into floodwaters due to an overflow from a fuel hole at a site owned by an oil refinery ampoule south of Sydney, but emergency workers said the spill was controlled and there was no risk of danger in the area.

A severe weather warning has been issued for more than 600 kilometers (373 miles) off the south coast of New South Wales, but the situation is expected to ease from Thursday evening, the weather bureau said.

The east coast of Australia is dominated by La Nina weather events in the summer, usually associated with increased rainfall, for the second year in a row, with most rivers still in power before the last wetting. The Waragamba Dam, Sydney’s main water supply, is expected to burst on Friday, authorities said.

In six weeks, three severe weather conditions have hit eastern Australia, with North New South Wales and several parts of south-east Queensland receiving record rainfall and Sydney recording its wettest march on record.

Climate change is also widely believed to be a contributing factor to severe weather, which raises questions about how prepared Australia is.

Several cities across northern New South Wales are still struggling to clear tons of debris after two separate catastrophic floods in March, but the latest weather events have swept the state’s central and south coasts.