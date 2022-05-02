Sydney man admits pushing gay American off a cliff in 1988



A man has told police he killed American mathematician Scott Johnson, a 27-year-old man, by pushing him down a hill in Sydney in 1988, which prosecutors described as a gay hate crime, a court hearing Monday.

Scott White, 51, appeared for a sentencing hearing in the New South Wales State Supreme Court after being convicted of murdering a Los Angeles-born Canberra resident whose death was initially dismissed early in a Northhead cliff, police said.

Judge Helen Wilson will sentence White on Tuesday. He could face up to life in prison.

In a police interview recorded in 2020, White said, “I hit a block. He crossed the edge.”

White said in an interview that he lied when he previously told police he tried to catch Johnson and prevent his fatal fall.

A coroner ruled in 2017 that Johnson “fell from the cliftop as a result of actual or intimidating violence by unknown individuals who attacked him because they thought he was gay.”

Corona also observed that groups of men roamed various places in Sydney to attack gay men, resulting in the deaths of some of the victims. Some people have been robbed.

A coroner ruled in 1989 that the gay man had publicly taken his own life, while a second coroner in 2012 could not explain how he died.

His Boston-based brother Steve Johnson pressed for further investigation and offered his own reward of A 1 million ($ 704,000) for information. White was indicted in 2020 and police say the reward is likely to be collected.

White’s ex-wife, Helen White, told the court that her then-husband was “arrogant” to their children for beating gay men on a well-known cliftop with gay men.

Helen White said she read a newspaper report about Johnson’s death in 2008 and asked her husband if he was responsible.

“It’s not my fault,” Scott White replied. “The dumb (arrogant) escaped from the hill.”

“I said, ‘If you chase him,'” Helen White told the court. She said her husband did not respond.

Under interrogation, Helen White denied that she was aware of the AU $ 1 million reward for information leading to Johnson’s murder when she reported her ex-husband to police in 2019. He said he only became aware of the reward when it came to the victim’s brother, Steve Johnson. , The sum has doubled in 2020.

Steve Johnson said in his victim impact statement that “with a naughty push, Mr. White took Scott away and he disappeared.”

“This guy (Scott Johnson) who once told me he could never hurt anyone, even in self-defense, died in terror,” the brother added.

Steve Johnson says he appreciates White’s guilty plea.

“If he had brought himself back after his violent act, I would have felt a little more sympathy. If he had held Scott’s hand and pulled him safely, I would have been forever grateful to him,” the brother said, his throat clenched with emotion.

Scott Johnson’s sisters Terry and Rebecca Johnson, his partner Michael Noon and Steve Johnson’s wife Rosemary Johnson also made statements about the impact of the hunt.

Rosemary Johnson described the initial police failure to investigate Scott Johnson’s death as “inexhaustible and inhumane”.

Rebecca Johnson, a younger sister, said the police report of the suicide “didn’t make any sense.”

“How could a community fail so drastically that they made such horrible boys?” He was referring to media reports of gay beatings in Sydney

Prosecutor Brett Hatfield said the exact details of the murder were not known and that White’s accounts were different.

White met Johnson at a bar near suburban Manley and was naked on Cliftop before Johnson died, Hatfield said. He said the gravity of the murder increased significantly because it was inspired by the sexuality of the victim.

White’s lawyer Belinda Rigg said her client was gay and was worried her brother would find out.

In January, White repeatedly shouted in court during a pre-trial hearing that he was guilty, having previously denied the crime.

His lawyers will appeal the appeal to the Criminal Court of Appeal and hope he will be acquitted.

Scott Johnson was a doctoral student at the Australian National University and lived in Canberra. Nunn’s parents were in Sydney when he died.