Sydney McLaughlin Beats Dalilah Muhammad in 400 Hurdles

TOKYO – Sydney McLaughlin likes to say “iron sharpens iron” when it comes to her relationship with Dalilah Muhammad. They are the first to practice their profession, the two fastest women to ever run the 400-meter hurdles.

The thinnest margins separated the two Americans, and it was no different as they dashed to the finish line at the Tokyo Games on Wednesday morning. As Muhammad approached the 10th and final hurdle, she had a slight lead. But Muhammad also understood that there was no margin for error, not with McLaughlin three lane to his left.

And that’s all it took, really: one small misstep. Muhammad could sense that she was carrying too much speed in her last hurdle, and she had to shorten her stride before crossing it, which slowed her momentum.

Muhammad still ended up running the second fastest time in history. But against McLaughlin, it was not fast enough.