Sydney McLaughlin Won the 400-Meter Hurdles, Defeating Muhammad

TOKYO – Sydney McLaughlin recently said that “iron sharpens iron” when it comes to her relationship with Dalilah Muhammad. They are the eminent practitioners of their profession, the two fastest women to ever run the 400-meter hurdles.

Few events were more anticipated at the Tokyo Games than the revival of their rivalry on Wednesday at the Olympic Stadium.

He was safe to assume that something extraordinary would happen, and McLaughlin held on, breaking his own world record to win his first Olympic gold.

McLaughlin, 21, finished in 51.46 seconds. Muhammad clocked the fastest time of his life to win the silver medal in 51.58 seconds, and Femke Bol of the Netherlands was third.