Sydney motorists to be promised $220m upgrade for Epping Station bottleneck
Kennedy, a former McKinsey & Company consultant who was born in West Ryde and went to Epping Boys High School, is trying to hold the seat for the Liberals against Laxale, a councillor on Ryde Council since 2012, including five years as mayor.
“Traffic congestion is one of the top concerns that has been raised with me across the electorate,” Kennedy said.
The pitch to voters in Bennelong will follow Morrison’s visit to the state’s south coast on Monday to commit $2.5 billion for new helicopters for HMAS Albatross near Nowra, as well as $360 million to expand facilities at the naval air station.
In a relatively quiet day of campaigning on Monday after his debate with Albanese on Sunday night, Morrison visited the Sikorsky Australia maintenance facility at the Nowra airfield in the federal electorate of Gilmore.
The government lost Gilmore at the last election to Labor MP Fiona Phillips, a former TAFE teacher and civilian in the defence industry at HMAS Albatross, who holds the seat by a margin of 2.6 per cent. Former state transport minister Andrew Constance is seeking to retake the seat, which includes much of his former state seat of Bega.
As well as Monday’s defence spending, the government announced $85 million last week for the Manildra wheat, starch and gluten plant on the Shoalhaven River to help it replace coal with gas for its energy.
Manildra has been a long-time donor to the Coalition. The $85 million was described as an investment by the Clean Energy Finance Corp but the terms were not disclosed. The project is also receiving a $50 million guarantee from Export Finance Australia and Manildra has registered with the Clean Energy Regulator to generate Australian Carbon Credit Units by shifting to a cleaner fossil fuel.
Energy Minister Angus Taylor visited the Manildra plant with Constance on May 5, the same day the CEFC issued a press release announcing its investment.
