Sydney motorists to be promised $220m upgrade for Epping Station bottleneck



Kennedy, a former McKinsey & Company consultant who was born in West Ryde and went to Epping Boys High School, is trying to hold the seat for the Liberals against Laxale, a councillor on Ryde Council since 2012, including five years as mayor.

“Traffic congestion is one of the top concerns that has been raised with me across the electorate,” Kennedy said.

The pitch to voters in Bennelong will follow Morrison’s visit to the state’s south coast on Monday to commit $2.5 billion for new helicopters for HMAS Albatross near Nowra, as well as $360 million to expand facilities at the naval air station.

In a relatively quiet day of campaigning on Monday after his debate with Albanese on Sunday night, Morrison visited the Sikorsky Australia maintenance facility at the Nowra airfield in the federal electorate of Gilmore.