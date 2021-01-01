Sydney Scholarship International: Fulfill Your Dream of Studying in Australia with a Scholarship of Rs. 2,45,389 – Launch 2020 Sydney Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Undergraduate Scholarship 2020

The University has launched a special scholarship program for international students wishing to study at the University of Sydney, Australia. Students who wish to take the UG program in Arts and Social Sciences from the University can apply for the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences International Graduate Start Scholarship 2020. Under this, students will be awarded AUD 5,000 per annum during the course period. In Indian currency, the amount is Rs 2,45,389.43.

How to apply

For this, find the scholarship application on the official website of the university sydney.edu.au.

After opening the link of the application, add the requested information and documents.

Before making a final submission, be sure to thoroughly check all the details and attached documents.

The basis of choice

The main basis of selection will be the basis of quality. That is, students will be selected for the scholarship on the basis of marks and percentage.

Terms and Conditions

1. A fixed amount of scholarship will be given in two semesters in a year.

2. The student will be required to bring at least 65 semester average marks in each semester.

3. If the scholarship is denied, it will not be revoked unless it is due to a university error.

4. No amount other than scholarship will be given to the student.

