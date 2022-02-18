Sydney shark attack victim identified as British expat engaged to marry girlfriend



The report named a 35-year-old British man as a swimmer who died in a shark attack on a beach in Australia this week.

Eyewitnesses described Simon Nelist, a diving instructor and former UK Royal Air Force serviceman, as a 15-foot-tall white shark on a Sydney beach died after the attack on Wednesday.

Nelist’s friends have confirmed his identity to the Australian outlet, 7NEWS.

“Everything connected to Simon is connected to the sea,” friend Della Ross told the station. “The news hit us like a truck because he was one of the first to enlighten the world.”

Another friend told The Sun that Nelist was engaged to marry his girlfriend Jesse Hoque.

“She and Jesse were supposed to get married last year, but it ended because of Covid,” the friend told the paper. “It’s just awful. We spent most of yesterday just hoping and praying that it wasn’t him. It’s still incredibly raw.”

Wednesday marks the first deadly shark attack in Sydney since 1963. Highly graphic video of the attack has been released Online. The video shows beatings and pools of blood in the water about 50 yards from the coast.

An eyewitness, Chris Linto, said that while the swimmer was in the water, the shark “came and attacked him vertically.”

“We heard a scream and then turned around, looking like a car plunged into the water, a big splash,” he told Nine News TV.

Police have closed Little Bay Beach as they search the area for sharks.

According to researchers in the International Shark Attack File, Australia led the world last year with three unprovoked shark-related deaths, followed by two in New Caledonia. The United States, Brazil, New Zealand and South Africa have all been attacked by a single lethal deadly shark without provocation. There were 11 people in total.

Eddie DeMarche of the Gadget Clock and the Associated Press contributed to this report.