World

Sydney shark attack victim identified as British expat engaged to marry girlfriend

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Sydney shark attack victim identified as British expat engaged to marry girlfriend
Written by admin
Sydney shark attack victim identified as British expat engaged to marry girlfriend

Sydney shark attack victim identified as British expat engaged to marry girlfriend

NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

The report named a 35-year-old British man as a swimmer who died in a shark attack on a beach in Australia this week.

Eyewitnesses described Simon Nelist, a diving instructor and former UK Royal Air Force serviceman, as a 15-foot-tall white shark on a Sydney beach died after the attack on Wednesday.

Simon Nelist

Nelist’s friends have confirmed his identity to the Australian outlet, 7NEWS.

“Everything connected to Simon is connected to the sea,” friend Della Ross told the station. “The news hit us like a truck because he was one of the first to enlighten the world.”

Australian officials shut down a rally on Sunday to test whether Parisians were wearing masks.

Another friend told The Sun that Nelist was engaged to marry his girlfriend Jesse Hoque.

In Sydney, members of the public can be seen in the water despite the closure of Clovelli Beach on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

In Sydney, members of the public can be seen in the water despite the closure of Clovelli Beach on Thursday, February 17, 2022.
(AAP photo / Bianca de Marchi)

“She and Jesse were supposed to get married last year, but it ended because of Covid,” the friend told the paper. “It’s just awful. We spent most of yesterday just hoping and praying that it wasn’t him. It’s still incredibly raw.”

Pennsylvania Animal Shelter identifies mysterious animals as a coyote

Wednesday marks the first deadly shark attack in Sydney since 1963. Highly graphic video of the attack has been released Online. The video shows beatings and pools of blood in the water about 50 yards from the coast.

READ Also  Track Santa!

An eyewitness, Chris Linto, said that while the swimmer was in the water, the shark “came and attacked him vertically.”

Members of the public are seen in the water on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Clovelli Beach, Sydney.

Members of the public are seen in the water on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Clovelli Beach, Sydney.
(AAP photo / Bianca de Marchi)

“We heard a scream and then turned around, looking like a car plunged into the water, a big splash,” he told Nine News TV.

Police have closed Little Bay Beach as they search the area for sharks.

According to researchers in the International Shark Attack File, Australia led the world last year with three unprovoked shark-related deaths, followed by two in New Caledonia. The United States, Brazil, New Zealand and South Africa have all been attacked by a single lethal deadly shark without provocation. There were 11 people in total.

Eddie DeMarche of the Gadget Clock and the Associated Press contributed to this report.


#Sydney #shark #attack #victim #identified #British #expat #engaged #marry #girlfriend

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  The Hundred Mens Kane Williamson batsman hit 50 in 27 balls Shahrukh Khan all rounder took 3 wickets for 11 runs Rashid Khan team lost match Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets took 3 wickets for 11 runs; Lost Rashid Khan's team

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment