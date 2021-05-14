Sydney Swans Isaac Heeney sends Ryan ‘Fitzy’ Fitzgerald into stitches

Sydney Swans star Isaac Heeney teamed up with Ryan ‘Fitzy’ Fitzgerald for a hilarious prank on Friday.

Throughout a phase on The Fitzy & Wippa Present, Isaac determined to name his mum Rochelle and fake that he was making the transfer from AFL to NRL.

Nonetheless, his mum was too sensible to fall for the trick and instantly discovered that it was a sew up.

‘It is a joke … You’ve obtained me on loudspeaker and the Swans are having a little bit of a giggle,’ she stated.

Isaac would not surrender the ruse and doubled down till Rochelle began to imagine him.

‘How would league go … f**l me drunk, it’s the dumba** sport,’ she responded, which despatched Fitzy and co-host Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli into matches of laughter.

Fitzy has earned a fame for pulling hilarious and generally outrageous pranks, each on the air and off.

Final yr, the radio star shared a surprising clip on Instagram displaying him making his younger sons imagine that he ate the household canine’s testicles after getting the animal desexed.

Within the clip, shared to the Fitzy and Wippa Instagram web page, Fitzy defined the sew up and shared footage of the second his sons Hewston, 11, and Lennox, seven, thought he ate the testicles.

However Fitzy had actually put some lychees into a specimen container to trick his sons.

‘Beastie obtained desexed, they needed to take his property out, he is been a bit sore, he is been making an attempt to lick that space so sadly we have needed to put a G-string on him,’ Fitzy defined at the beginning of the clip.

‘However earlier than he obtained house the boys have been asking just a few questions, saying, ”do they really minimize his b**ls out?”

Fitzy stated had a ‘gentle bulb second’ when his boys requested the query and he thought up the prank.

Sorry boys! Ryan left his sons Hewston and Lennox ‘scarred’ final yr when he performed a merciless prank on them after getting the household canine desexed

‘So let’s have a look at how the boys react after I take a chunk out of one in all them,’ he stated, holding up a lychee.

His sons can then be seen wanting horrified whereas watching their father eat a lychee, after he stated that the supposed testicles are ‘good diet.’

On the Fitzy and Wippa present the following day, Wippa stated that the boys could be ‘scarred’ by the prank.

‘I nonetheless have not instructed them but… You gotta play with their minds for just a few days earlier than you reveal it,’ Fitzy laughed.