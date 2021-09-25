Syed Akbaruddin’s new book on diplomacy: When Sushma Swaraj did not appear on the phone of British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson

Just think, the British Foreign Secretary calls the Indian Foreign Minister but the Indian Foreign Minister refuses to speak. But it happened. Sushma Swaraj did not pick up the phone of the then British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. Syed Akbaruddin, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has told this interesting story in his new book. Diplomacy is the thing, when sympathizers change their side, when the ‘non’ understands themselves, where nothing can go.Syed Akbaruddin, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, mentions many such cases in his new book, India vs. the UK: A Story of an Unpredictable Diplomatic Win. In an interview to our correspondent Times of India, Akbaruddin explained why Sushmaji did not pick up Boris Johnson’s phone. Coincidentally, Johnson is the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom today.

American diplomats were lobbying against India

Indeed, the election of a judge of the International Court of Justice in 2017 had become a matter of prestige for India and Britain. The competition was between Dalbir Bhandari from India and Sir Christopher Greenwood from Britain. Britain used all its power. He had the support of all major countries, including the United States. American diplomats were openly lobbying against India.

China backtracked on the assurance

China had promised help. But when then-Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj called Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, he did not pick up the phone. Maybe the reason for the obstruction in Doklama or the deceptive nature of China.

Friends, India was disappointed by Japan

Japan also did not value India for the benefit of Britain. He thought Britain was going to win unilaterally, so what’s the point of going with India. This attitude of Japan was surprising not only for India but also for the members of the Security Council.

And when Sushma didn’t pick up Johnson’s phone

Syed Akbaruddin has said in his new book that India will not get the support of big and powerful countries but it will get huge support from small countries. There was support from neighboring countries. “India was confident of its victory,” he wrote. Akbaruddin advised Sushma Swaraj not to get calls from anyone. Britain, on the other hand, was confident of its victory. In a last ditch effort to persuade India, then-Foreign Minister Boris Johnson telephoned his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj. But Sushma did not even pick up his phone.

And India recorded a major political victory

When the result came, India won a landslide victory. How big of a shock this was for Britain can be gauged from what happened 71 years after the UK did not have a judge in the ICJ.