Syed Mushtaq Ali 2021 Final Two Teams Karnataka Tamil Nadu will meet in title clash Preity Zinta Former IPL player took 4 wickets Vidarbha Lost 1st Match in Semifinal

Two teams of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 have been decided for the final match. The title match of the tournament will be played between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu at the Arun Jethali Stadium in Delhi on 22 November.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali 2021 tournament, teams of two players of Team India will face each other in the title match. Invincible throughout the tournament, Vidarbha entered the final after defeating Manish Pandey-led Karnataka by 4 runs in the semi-finals. Earlier, Vijay Shankar-led Tamil Nadu defeated Hyderabad by 8 wickets to confirm their name for the title clash.

In the second semi-final, Vidarbha lost to Karnataka by 4 runs. This is Vidarbha’s first defeat in the entire tournament. Earlier this team had won all five group matches and the last two knockout matches. Vidarbha’s bowling was nothing special in this match. Akshay Karnavar, who is called the new mystery spinner, could not do anything amazing today.

Darshan Nalkande, who was bought by Preity Zinta’s Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), took four wickets in the 2019 IPL. He smashed Karnataka’s middle order for 28 runs in 4 overs. At one point Karnataka seemed to be reaching the score of 200. But in the middle overs, Nalakande kept the runs under control by bowling well.

For Karnataka, opener Rohan Kadam scored 87 and captain Manish Pandey scored 54 runs. Abhinav Manohar, who came to bat at number three, also contributed 27 runs. Apart from this, the middle order collapsed at the end of the innings and 7 wickets fell on sight. Apart from the first three batsmen, no one could touch the double figure.

Chasing the target of 177 runs, Vidarbha started well. Atharva Taide and Ganesh Satish had added about 40 runs in 4 overs itself. After that everything went smoothly but wickets also kept falling at regular intervals. In the end, Vidarbha, who were unbeaten throughout the tournament, suffered a defeat today and were forced to bow out of the tournament.

KC Cariappa bowled the best for Karnataka, taking two wickets for 27 runs in 4 overs. Apart from them, Darshan MB, Vidyadhar Patil, Jagdish Suchit and Karun Nair also got one success each.

Manish Pandey-led Karnataka and Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar’s Tamil Nadu will face off in the final. This title match will be played at Arun Jethali Stadium in Delhi from 12 noon on Monday, 22 November.