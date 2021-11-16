syed mushtaq ali trophy 2021-22 Sanju Samson hit stormy Fifty Kerala reached quarter-final IPL unsold batsman destroy Jaydev Unadkat killer bowling

Teams from Karnataka and Kerala made it to the quarter-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament on 16 November 2021. Now on November 18, they will face Bengal and Tamil Nadu respectively. Karnataka defeated Saurashtra by two wickets in the second pre-quarter final of the tournament played on Tuesday, recovering from odd conditions. At the same time, in the third quarter final, Kerala defeated Himachal Pradesh by eight wickets.

In the match played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Saurashtra won the toss and elected to bat. He scored 145 runs for 7 wickets in 20 overs. Chasing the target, Karnataka scored 150 runs for 8 wickets in 19.5 overs and won the match. Indian Premier League (IPL) batsman Abhinav Manohar played an important role in this victory of Karnataka.

Abhinav Manohar scored an unbeaten 70 off 49 balls with the help of 2 fours and 6 sixes. Abhinav was not sold in the auction for IPL 2018. The special thing is that in the same auction, he faced the most expensive Indian Jaydev Unadkat’s balls. Unadkat is the captain of Saurashtra. He was definitely successful in taking 4 wickets for 22 runs in 4 overs, but could not show Abhinav Manohar the way to the pavilion.

Earlier, the performance of wicket-keeper batsman Sheldon Jackson from Saurashtra was visible only. He scored 50 runs in 43 balls with the help of 3 fours and 3 sixes. Opener Arpit Vasavada contributed 26, while Prerak Mankad contributed 23 runs. For Karnataka, Vijaykumar Vaisak 19, KC Cariappa 23, while Vasuki Kaushik took two wickets for 49 runs.

Chasing the target, Karnataka started poorly. He had lost the wickets of BR Sharath (00), captain Manish Pandey (04) and Karun Nair (05) within the power play to the score of 34 runs. Openers Rohan Kadam (33) and Manohar handled the innings. However, Rohan was run out in the 10th over when the team’s score was 60 runs.

Unadkat then sent Anirudh Joshi (13) and Jagdish Suchit (05) to the pavilion. Vijaykumar (04) and Cariappa (00) also could not stay at the crease for long. However, Manohar held on to one end. He took Karnataka to the quarter-finals with a six off the left-arm spinner after completing a 35-ball half-century with a six off Dharmendra Singh Jadeja.

On the other hand, Kerala wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Azharuddin and captain Sanju Samson performed brilliantly in the match played at Delhi’s Palam A Stadium. Chasing 146 in the pre-quarterfinals, Kerala chased down a target of 146 runs from Azaruddin’s 57-ball 60 with two sixes and four fours, and captain Samson’s (52 not out off 39 balls, six fours, a six) with his The 98-run partnership of the second wicket helped register the victory by scoring 147 for two with three balls to spare. Opener Rohan Kunnumal also scored 22 runs.

Earlier, Himachal’s team could manage only 145 runs for six wickets despite opener Raghav Dhawan’s 65 runs in 52 balls. Apart from Dhawan, only Prashant Chopra (36) could cross the 20-run mark. Sudeshan Mithun was the most successful bowler for Kerala, taking two wickets for 26 runs. Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan took one wicket for four runs in three overs while Basil Thampi, Jalaj Saxena and Sanjeevan Akhil also took one wicket each.

Chasing the target, Rohan and Azharuddin gave a cautious start to Kerala by adding 34 runs for the first wicket in 4.3 overs. Aayush Jamwal broke this partnership by taking Rohan leg before. Azharuddin and captain Samson did not give any chance to the Himachal bowlers after that. Both took the team’s score beyond 100 runs in the 13th over. Azharuddin made 45, while Samson completed his half-century in 37 balls.

When the Kerala team was 14 runs away from victory, then Pankaj Jaswal broke this partnership by sending Azaruddin to the pavilion on the last ball of the 18th over. However, Samson along with Sachin Baby (10 not out) took the team to the target in the last over.