Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Tamil Nadu Beats Hyderabad By 8 Wickets to reach in final engineering graduate P Sarvana Kumar took 5 wickets haul

In the first semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Tamil Nadu defeated Hyderabad by 8 wickets to make it to the final. P. Sarwan Kumar, who left engineering in cricket, took 5 wickets in his name and became the hero of this match.

In the first semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Tamil Nadu defeated Hyderabad by 8 wickets to make it to the final. The hero of this victory of Tamil Nadu is P. Saravan Kumar, an engineering graduate from Coimbatore, who broke Hyderabad’s back by taking five wickets.

In this match played at Arun Jethali Stadium in Delhi, after losing the toss, the entire team of Hyderabad was reduced to just 90 runs. From Hyderabad’s side, only one player out of 11 could touch the double figure. Tanay Thiagarajan top scored with 25 runs.

Sarwan Kumar bowled brilliantly for Tamil Nadu, taking five wickets for 21 runs in 3.3 overs. He was supported by Murugan Ashwin and M. Mohammed who got 2-2 successes. Apart from this, Sai Kishore also took a wicket in his name.

In reply, the Tamil Nadu team, chasing the target, achieved this target by losing 2 wickets in 14.2 overs. Captain Vijay Shankar scored 43 not out and Sai Sudarshan scored 34 runs for Tamil Nadu. Openers Hari Nishanth 14 and N. Jagadeesan returned to the pavilion after scoring 1 run.

Engineering graduate shines in his third match

If we talk about Sarwan Kumar, the hero of this match, then he has graduated in engineering from Coimbatore. The 32-year-old has earlier been seen playing for the Ruby Tricky Warriors in the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

This was Sarwan’s third match in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and he made his debut against Goa in the same season. He had two successes in this match. After this, he proved expensive in the quarterfinal against Kerala, after which he made a spectacular comeback today, taking five wickets for 21 runs.

Tamil Nadu has reached the final with this win. In the final, he will face the winner of the second semi-final between Karnataka and Vidarbha. Earlier, Tamil Nadu had defeated Sanju Samson-led Kerala in the quarterfinal match.

Talking about this tournament, this team led by Vijay Shankar in their group came in the knockout stage winning 4 out of 5 matches. After this, after winning both their knockout matches, this team has now reached the title match directly.