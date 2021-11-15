Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy fight between Saurashtra Karnataka Maharashtra Vidarbha Kerala Himachal for quarter final Sanju Samson Manish Pandey Rituraj Gaikwad Reputation will also on stake

The first pre-quarterfinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 is scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi from 8:30 am. Maharashtra and Vidarbha will clash in this.

The quarter-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 are to be played from November 18. Five teams (Tamil Nadu, Bengal, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Hyderabad) have made it to the quarter-finals. The other three teams reaching the quarter-finals are yet to be decided. Three pre-quarterfinal matches will be played for him on 16 November.

Maharashtra led by Rituraj Gaikwad, Kerala led by Sanju Samson and Karnataka led by Manish Pandey will also take part in the pre-quarterfinals. Kerala is the team of Elite Group D of the tournament. He is currently at number three in the points table in his group. In the third pre-quarterfinals of the tournament, they will take on second-ranked Himachal Pradesh in Elite Group C at Delhi’s Palam A Stadium from 12 noon.

The first pre-quarterfinal of the tournament is scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi from 8:30 am. In this, Rituraj Gaikwad’s Maharashtra and Akshay Wadkar-led Vidarbha will clash. Vidarbha team topped the points table of Plate Group. He won all 5 matches out of his 5. While Maharashtra topped the Elite Group A, they have to play the pre-quarterfinals due to defending champions Tamil Nadu.

The second pre-quarterfinal is to be played at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium from 1 pm. Manish Pandey’s Karnataka and Jaydev Unadkat-led Saurashtra will face each other. Karnataka Elite is second in Group B. Saurashtra is second in Elite Group E with 16 points. Jaydev Unadkat made Saurashtra the Ranji champions for the first time under his leadership in 2019.

The elite groups in the tournament are A, B, C, D and E. As per the format of the tournament, the team that tops the points table of each group will get a direct entry to the quarter-finals. Hyderabad Elite is in Group E and Rajasthan Elite is in Group C. Both have 20-20 marks. Both are at the top of their group. Apart from this, no one has 20 points in the teams of the elite group.

Gujarat is on top in Elite Group D. He has 16 points. Bengal Elite is in Group B. He also has 16 points. He is also at the top of his group. Karnataka also has 16 points in this group, but its net run rate is worse than Bengal.

Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu both have 16-16 marks in Elite Group A. Maharashtra is at number one and Tamil Nadu at number two, but Vijay Shankar-led Tamil Nadu, being the defending champions, have entered the quarter-finals, while Maharashtra will have to play the pre-quarterfinals.