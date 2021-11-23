Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Preity Zinta all-rounder Shah Rukh Khan special record T20 final Shahrukh Khan stormy ins Wasim Jaffer explain meaning of red and yellow

Former Indian Test team opener Wasim Jaffer was pointing towards Shahrukh Khan getting Team India’s jersey. The color of Team India’s jersey is blue. The players of the Indian cricket team are also called Men in Blue.

Tamil Nadu defeated Karnataka by 4 wickets to win the title for the second consecutive season in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. Tamil Nadu’s middle-order batsman Shahrukh Khan gave his team victory by hitting a six off the last ball of the match.

Tamil Nadu needed 5 runs to win off the last ball and Shah Rukh Khan gave his team victory by hitting a six. He not only made his team the champion for the third time by hitting a six, but also made a special record in his name. In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, this all-rounder of Preity Zinta co-owned Punjab Kings became the second batsman in the world to win matches for his team by hitting a six in T20 cricket.

Before Shahrukh, this amazing Indian wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik has done this. He had led India to the title win against Bangladesh in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy with a six off the last ball. Apart from India and Tamil Nadu, no team in the world has won the title by hitting a six off the last ball in the final of any T20 tournament.

It is also a coincidence that when Tamil Nadu won the title last time, the team was headed by Dinesh Karthik. This time Shahrukh Khan equaled his record. Shah Rukh remained unbeaten on 33 runs in 15 balls with the help of one four and three sixes in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-21. Man of the match was adjudged for his innings.

Seeing his stormy innings, former Indian Test cricket team opener Wasim Jaffer has also been very impressed. He made a tweet and explained the meaning of Red (Red) + Yellow (Yellow). Wasim Jaffer wrote in the tweet, ‘Red + Yellow = Orange. (If red and yellow are mixed, it becomes orange), but I think red + yellow may soon turn blue for Shahrukh. What a wonderful game to have played under pressure.

Wasim Jaffer’s gesture was towards Shahrukh Khan getting Team India’s jersey. The color of Team India’s jersey is blue. The players of the Indian cricket team are also called Men in Blue. At the same time, Shahrukh is a part of Punjab Kings in the IPL. The color of Punjab Kings jersey is red. At the same time, the color of the jersey of the Tamil Nadu team is yellow.

Shahrukh Khan has played 5 First Class matches, 25 List A and 50 T20 matches so far. In these, he has scored 231, 484 and 547 runs respectively. He has also taken 3 wickets in List A and 2 wickets in T20. He is constantly knocking about being selected in Team India.

Talking about the final match, Tamil Nadu won the toss and elected to bowl. Karnataka scored 151 for 7 in 20 overs. Tamil Nadu chased down the target by scoring 153 for 6 in 20 overs.

Tamil Nadu won this domestic T20 tournament for the third time. Incidentally, this year the Indian Premier League title was also won by Tamil Nadu team Chennai Super Kings.