Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Rohit Sharma former fellow batsman Jitesh Sharma scored 400 strike rate runs Maharashtra dream broken Vidarbha reached quarter final

Vidarbha had a poor start in the first pre-quarterfinal match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. He lost the wicket of opener Siddhesh Vath on the third ball of the match. The team’s account was not even opened at that time.

Maharashtra’s dream of reaching the quarter-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 has been shattered. Vidarbha won by 7 wickets against Maharashtra in the pre-quarterfinal match played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on 16 November.

Vidarbha will now face Rajasthan in the quarter-finals to be held on November 18. In this victory of Vidarbha, bowler Yash Thakur, both-arm spinner Akshay Karnawar, opener Atharv Tade, captain Akshay Wadkar besides Jitesh Sharma played an important role. Jitesh scored at a strike rate of 400 and helped his team win 13 balls earlier.

Jitesh Syed finished third in the list of highest run-scorers in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2015-16. He scored 343 runs at a strike rate of 143.51 with one century and two fifties. His aggressive approach at the top of the order caught the attention of Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians bought Jitesh Sharma in the IPL 2016 auction for Rs 10 lakh.

In this match Vidarbha won the toss and decided to bowl. Batting first, Maharashtra scored 157 for 8 in 20 overs. Chasing the target, Vidarbha’s team scored 160 runs for 3 wickets in 17.5 overs and won the match.

Vidarbha had a bad start. He had lost the wicket of opener Siddhesh Vath on the third ball of the match. The team’s account was not even opened at that time. After this, Atharva and Akshay shared a 96-run partnership for the second wicket. On the last ball of the twelfth over, Atharva was dismissed for 56 runs in 38 balls with the help of 6 fours and a six.

Shubham Dubey, who came in his place, returned to the pavilion after hitting 18 runs in 12 balls. In 15.5 overs, the team’s score was 128 runs for 3 wickets. He needed to score 29 runs in 4.1 overs to win. Jitesh came to bat in place of Shivam.

He started swinging the bat as soon as he arrived and hit 28 not out in 7 balls with the help of 2 fours and 3 sixes. For Maharashtra, Mukesh Choudhary, Aashay Palkar and Azim Qazi took one wicket each.

Earlier, Maharashtra started badly. He lost the wicket of opener Naushad Sheikh (Zero) on the score of 13 runs. After this, Rahul Tripathi and Yash Nahar put on 64 runs for the second wicket.

Yash was dismissed for 29 runs in 25 balls. Kedar Jadhav, who came in his place, could only score 6 runs. Rahul shared a 30-run partnership with Azim for the fourth wicket. Rahul Tripathi was out on the first ball of the 16th over.

He scored 66 runs in 45 balls with the help of 5 fours and 3 sixes. Azim Qazi remained unbeaten on 15 runs. Satyajit Bachhav, who came to bat at number nine, remained unbeaten on 10 runs in 4 balls. Apart from this, no batsman from Maharashtra could touch the double figure.

For Vidarbha, Yash Thakur took 3 wickets for 17 runs in 4 overs. At the same time, Akshay Karnawar managed to take 2 wickets for 25 runs in 4 overs. He reached number four in the list of highest wicket takers. He has taken 12 wickets in 6 matches in this tournament.