Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Tamil Nadu eyeing 3rd consecutive final akshay karnewar who bowls with both hands mistry spinner can become an obstacle in Karnataka way

For Hyderabad, captain Tanmay Agarwal has scored 333 runs in 6 matches and Tilak Verma has scored 207 runs, but cooperation from other batsmen is also expected. Left arm fast bowler Chama Milind has taken 18 wickets in 6 matches.

The first semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 is to be played between Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi from 8:30 am and 1:00 pm at the same ground. Teams of Karnataka and Vidarbha will face face-to-face in the second semi-final to be held from today.

Teams of Hyderabad and Vidarbha have not lost a single match in this tournament so far. Tamil Nadu team is the defending champion. The good thing for Manish Pandey-led Karnataka is that their captain has returned to form. Tamil Nadu has also played the final in 2019. In such a situation, his eyes will be on making a place in the final for the third time in a row. The special thing is that it was defeated by Karnataka in the 2019 final.

Tamil Nadu made it to the semi-finals after registering a resounding win over Kerala in the semi-finals. Jagadeesan, C Hari Nishant, B Sai Sudarshan all have scored. Captain Vijay Shankar played a crucial innings in the quarter-finals. M Shahrukh Khan can break any bowling attack with his aggressive batting. Although only three Tamil Nadu batsmen have scored half-centuries this season, the team as a unit has been successful and this success has been achieved through collective efforts.

Spin bowler all-rounder R Sanjay Yadav scored more than 30 runs against Kerala and also took two wickets. Left-arm pacer T Natarajan, who missed the quarter-finals due to injury, has made a comeback in the team.

In the second semi-final, Vidarbha face their toughest challenge in the form of Karnataka. Vidarbha, led by Akshay Wakhare, beat Rajasthan by nine wickets to reach the last 4, while Karnataka beat Bengal in a Super Over in the quarterfinals with Manish Pandey leading the way.

Vidarbha batsmen Atharva Tayde, Ganesh Satish and skipper Wakhare will have to continue their fine form. On the failure of Siddhesh Vath, Vidarbha had started the innings from Satish in the quarter-finals and this decision proved to be correct.

If Vidarbha wants to score big then the top 3 along with Jitesh Sharma, Shubham Dubey and Apoorva Wankhede will also have to do well. Till now, the role of their bowlers in Vidarbha’s success has been crucial.

In such a situation, capable of bowling with both hands and known as mystery spinners, the eight overs of Akshay Karnawar and Wakhare can prove to be decisive. Young fast bowler Yash Thakur has also done well so far.

The good thing for Karnataka is Manish Pandey’s return to form. Openers Rohan Kadam, BR Sharath and in the middle order Karun Nair, Anirudh Joshi and Abhinav Manohar will be expected to do well. Among the bowlers, spinner Jagdish Suchit and KC Cariappa will take charge. The fast bowlers under Vijay Kumar will also have to do well.