Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy : Vidarbha and Tamil Nadu reached the semi-finals, the ‘both arm’ bowler gave only 7 runs in 4 overs; Sanju Samson’s team dropped

Tamil Nadu beat Kerala by 5 wickets and Vidarbha beat Rajasthan by 9 wickets to enter the semi-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. Once in the quarterfinal match, Akshay Karnawar, who bowled with both hands, got a glimpse.

The two quarterfinal matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 have been concluded at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. In the first match, Tamil Nadu defeated Sanju Samson-led Kerala by 5 wickets to enter the semi-finals. In the other match, Vidarbha beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets to make it to the last-4.

Akshay Karnawar once again took a wicket for Vidarbha giving just 7 runs in 4 overs. Akshay Karnawar is the same bowler who took 2 wickets in this tournament against Manipur while throwing all four of his maidens. So far in this tournament he has taken 13 wickets in 7 matches. Another specialty of his is that he can bowl with both hands.

His record in this season of Syed Mushtaq Ali is more special because in tournaments like T20, he has so far bowled 168 balls and spent just 100 runs. His average in this tournament is 7.69 and his economy is 3.57.

Talking about the quarterfinal matches, in the first match, Kerala batted first and scored 181 runs for 4 wickets. Captain Sanju Samson could not even open the account. For Kerala, Vishnu Vinod played the highest innings of 65 runs in 26 balls. In reply, Tamil Nadu chased down the target in 19.3 overs for the loss of 5 wickets.

Apart from Sai Sudarshan (46), everyone made significant contributions for this team led by Vijay Shankar. Captain Shankar also played an innings of 33 runs in 26 balls. With this win, Tamil Nadu became the first team to reach the semi-finals.

On the other hand, Vidarbha, who was the invincible team of this tournament so far, defeated Rajasthan badly by 9 wickets. Once again the batsmen were seen kneeling in front of the bowlers of Vidarbha. Playing first, the team of Rajasthan could score only 84 runs for 8 wickets.

After this, Vidarbha made their place in the semi-finals by achieving a target of 85 runs in 14.5 overs for the loss of one wicket. Opener Atharva Taide made 40 and Ganesh Satish made 28 and added 63 runs for the first wicket. After this, the unbeaten Atharva along with captain Akshay Wadkar led the team to victory.