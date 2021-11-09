Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Virat Kohli EX fellow Chama V Milind wreaked havoc for 2nd time 5 wickets for 8 runs Hyderabad won 5th consecutive match vs Uttar Pradesh

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Uttar Pradesh, left-arm fast bowler Chama took 5 wickets for just 8 runs in 3.2 overs. In this match Hyderabad won the toss and decided to bat.

Hyderabad secured their fifth consecutive win on 9 November in the Round-5 Elite Group E of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. He defeated Uttar Pradesh by 29 runs in the match played at Gurugram Cricket Ground in Gurugram. The bowler Chama V Milind played an important role in his victory. Chama also wreaked havoc in the match against Uttarakhand on November 5.

Chama has been a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Chama was a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2014 and 2015, Delhi Capitals in IPL 2017 and Royal Challengers Bangalore led by Virat Kohli in IPL 2019. Born on 4 September 1994 in Hyderabad, Chama has been representing Hyderabad since 2013.

Hyderabad scored 147 for 7 in 20 overs on the basis of the innings of captain Tanmay Agarwal and Rahul Buddhi. Tanmay made 62 runs in 46 balls with the help of 7 fours and a six. Rahul scored 38 runs in 29 balls with the help of 3 fours and a six.

For Uttar Pradesh, Yash Dayal took 2, while Sameer Chaudhary, Ankit Rajput and Rinku Singh took one wicket each. Chasing the target, the team of Uttar Pradesh succumbed to the deadly bowling of Chama. She could only manage 118 runs in 19.2 overs. Apart from Chama, Bavanaka Sandeep took 2 wickets for 26 runs for Hyderabad. Tanay Thyagarajan and Telukupalli Ravi Teja managed to take a wicket each.

Akshdeep Nath was the highest scorer for Uttar Pradesh. He scored 36 runs in 32 balls with the help of 2 fours and a six. Apart from him, Aryan Juyal scored 14, Nalin Mishra scored 15, Manik Berry scored 17 and Sameer Chaudhary scored 10 runs. 6 batsmen from Uttar Pradesh could not touch the double figure.

Talking about Chama of Hyderabad, he took 5 wickets for 16 runs in 3.3 overs in the match against Uttarakhand on 5 November. He has taken 16 wickets in 5 matches so far. He tops the list of highest wicket-takers in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. So far 6 bowlers have taken 5-5 wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. Of these, Chama is the only one who has achieved this feat twice so far.