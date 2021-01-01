Syed Shahid Zakim dies: Rome Olympian and former national football coach SS Hakim dies: Olympian and former Indian football coach Shahid Hakim dies

Highlights Syed Shahid Hakeem Salgaonkar was also the coach of the club

At the age of 82, he breathed his last

He was an assistant coach with PK Banerjee at the 1982 Asian Games

New Delhi

Syed Shahid Hakeem, a former Indian footballer and a participant in the 1960 Rome Olympics, died at a hospital in Gulbarga on Sunday. This information was given by family sources. He was 82 years old and was known as Syed Shahid Hakeem Hakeem Saab. He had recently suffered a stroke and was rushed to a hospital in Gulbarga.

Hakeem has been associated with Indian football for five decades. He later became a coach and received the Dronacharya Award. He was an assistant coach with PK Banerjee at the 1982 Asian Games and later became the head coach of the national team during the Merdeka Cup.

His best performance as a coach at the domestic level was for Mahindra & Mahindra (now Mahindra United) when the team won the Durand Cup in 1988 by defeating a strong East Bengal team. He also trained Salgaonkars.

He was also FIFA’s international umpire and was awarded the prestigious Dhyan Chand Award. Hakeem, a former squadron leader of the Air Force, was also the regional director of the Sports Authority of India. He was the project director before the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

IAS Suhas LY to Zhazaria, medal contenders at Tokyo Paralympics 2020, learn about your para athletes

Hakeem used to play as a central midfielder but the fact is that he did not get a chance to play in the 1960 Rome Olympics. Coincidentally, his father Syed Abdul Rahim was the coach at that time. He has not been able to find a place in the team that won a gold medal at the 1962 Asian Games.

