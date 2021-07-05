Sygic 20.6.10 APK for Android – Download

Sygic holds the title of being the world’s most downloaded app for Offline GPS Navigation. The app comes with real-time traffic for Android. Moreover, Sygic offers free 3D offline maps from TomTom. It provides the most authentic and accurate traffic information. It is because it collects data from 500 million users worldwide. Following data transmission sources Sygic uses.

Global Automotive.

Mobil operators.

Mapping & traffic information suppliers.

Features:

Navigate without an internet connection:

TomTom and other providers provide free offline maps for all the countries of the world.

Sygic Maps are updated free of cost many times a year.

Voice Guided GPS Navigation is carried out with precise directions along with names of Streets.

Recommends million of Interesting places for one to visit on their journeys.

Sygic also offers the Pedestrian GPS Navigation along with walking directions and popular tourist spots.

Avoid the traffic:

Feel troubled by traffic? Well with Sygic, you can now avoid traffic jams from the most accurate real-time traffic information. The data sent is provided through 500 million worldwide users.

Offers safety:

The advanced Safety features of Sygic allow the drivers to stay safe in unfamiliar territories.

With the Speed Limit feature, you will also get speed limit warnings. They will also show your current speed and the upcoming speed limit changes.

With Dynamic Lane Assistant you will be guided to the right lane every time.

HUD (Head-up Display) projects the navigation onto the driver’s windshield. This makes it easier for driving at night.

The Dash-cam feature allows the app to record the road ahead and save the video automatically in case of an accident.

Real View Navigation future is an enhanced reality feature that offers an even better and safer driving experience.

With the Real-Time Route Sharing feature, Sygic shares the estimated time of arrival and the current position of the user on the map.

Helps you save money:

Sygic itself recommends the Parking place suggestions along with the information about the prices and availability.

Presents the best and live information about the Fuel Prices to fill up your fuel tank at the right price.

Speed Camera Warning feature lets you avoid those Speeding tickets.

Offline Maps feature lets you save money on the roaming charges.