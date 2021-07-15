Sylvana in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Amiibo card, gifts, personality, and more

Uncategorized

Villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are popular for various reasons. Whether it is their dialogues, their personality, the recipes they offer, or the mere aesthetics they add to the island, these are all reasons to invite a villager to stay on the player's island.When it comes to Sylvana the Squirrel in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, she wins the hearts of players simply using her adorably cute looks.There might not be much to Sylvana's personality in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but she is still a colorful character with a charming presence on the island.Sylvana's personality, house, gifts, and more in Animal Crossing: New HorizonsAppearance-wise, Sylvana resembles a ferret facially, with her choice of clothing being a kiwi tank. She has a white and brown body with contrasting shades across her body parts.PersonalitySylvana is a normal squirrel, and similar to other normal villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, she too wakes up at 6:00 am. She is easier to make friends with than other villagers. The Animal Crossing: New Horizons villager acts kind towards players due to her personality and also gets along well with lazy, peppy, smug, snooty, and other normal villagers. On the other hand, she might have conflict with cranky and sisterly villagers.Sylvana has the nature hobby and wants to be a superhero. Spring Blossoms is her favorite song in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.HouseSylvana has one of the most beautiful houses amongst all villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The exterior of her house looks decent, with a straw roof and a large green door. However, it was the interior of the house that makes it stand apart. The interior of Sylvana's home in Animal Crossing: New Horizons looks like a cherry blossom. The walls of her house are covered with a wallpaper that has pink cherry trees. She also has a stone pond in a corner with cherry leaves in the water.The house doesn't have a lot of furniture, except a mat spread out in the middle with a picnic layout. Amiibo card and other detailsThe Animal Crossing: New Horizons villager's birthday arrives on October 22nd. Her catchphrase is hubbub, and she loves sliding it in conversations. She was originally an amiibo villager and was only available in the game if players scanned her amiibo card. Sylvana in Animal Crossing: New Horizons amiibo card (Image via Animal Crossing Fandom)