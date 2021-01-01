Symbol Zeeshan Physical Fight and Abuse: Bigg Boss Oat Symbol Sahajpal and Zeeshan Rakesh and Shamita get ugly during physical fight and task

Once in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ there was confusion during the task and the situation escalated into a fight and a fight. In every task that has taken place in the house of Bigg Boss so far, there have been a lot of quarrels and personal comments among the family members, but the task that has taken place now has not only damaged the property of the house, but also caused a lot of quarrels. ..

The case actually started with Zeeshan Khan. When Zeeshan saw that things were not going as he wanted, he suddenly went to Pratik Sahajpal and started throwing things away. Zeeshan pushed him hard when Pratik tried to stop him. The case moved forward and escalated into a brawl.



Family members showered on Shamita and Rakesh

Meanwhile, instead of intervening by the task director, Shamita Shetty and Rakesh Bapat, the team of Pratik, Moos (Moos Jattana) and Nishant (Nishant Bhatt) were disqualified from the task itself. Seeing this mold, Nishant and Pratik got angry and questioned both of them.



The quarrel between Neha Bhasin and Milind Gaba

On the other hand, Neha Bhasin and Milind Gaba also had a quarrel during this task. During the task, Milind asked Neha to pull out and Neha got angry at Milind. He warned Milind not to speak to him in such a tone.



Please state that there is a connection between Milind Gaba and Neha Bhasin. The quarrel between the two had been going on for a long time. Neha Bhasin often objected that Milind spends more time with Akshara Singh than him. He does not listen to them. If Milind is to be believed, he fully supports Neha at his level and keeps the friendship and the game apart.



Neha is growing friends with Pratik

Although Neha Bhasin and Milind were patched up after being so separated, but looking at the fight now, it seems that Neha and Milind’s connection is about to break. Neha, on the other hand, is trying to get closer to the symbol, causing Moose Jattana and Akshara to be tense as well.

