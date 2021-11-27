Symptoms of corona in two foreigners, RT-PCR mandatory even for those coming from Maharashtra, Kerala- Karnataka

Basavaraj Bommai’s government has banned RT-PCR even on those coming from Maharashtra, Kerala amid the stir due to the symptoms of corona in two foreigners. These two provinces were the most infamous during the second wave. Till the end, the situation here looked out of control.

Two South African citizens have been found corona infected in Karnataka amid fears of a large-scale outbreak of ‘Omicron’. The sample has been sent for testing to find out about the variants. Both have been sent to separate residence. Bangalore Rural Deputy Commissioner K. Srinivas said that from November 1 to 26, a total of 94 people came from South Africa. Two of them have been found infected with the regular corona virus.

With the arrival of 889 new cases of Kovid-19 in Maharashtra, the total number of infected people increased to 66,33,612. While the death toll has reached 1,40,908 due to the death of 17 more patients. Seeing the threat of ‘Omicron’, the government has asked to impose a fine of Rs 500 on the person who does not follow the Kovid Appropriate Practices (CAB). Any person who violates the CAB in any premises where it is in force will be liable to a fine of Rs 10,000. If an institution fails to comply with the CAB itself, it will face a fine of Rs 50,000. Repeated violation of rules will result in closure.

Tamil Nadu has also stepped up surveillance at all four international airports in the state. Four officials of the health department have been asked to personally monitor the situation. State Health Minister M Subramaniam told that these officers will be posted at Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchirappalli airports. He said that new forms of virus have been detected in five countries – South Africa, Botswana, Israel, Belgium, Hong Kong (China). Many countries are taking preventive measures to protect themselves from this new form of the virus. In view of this, steps have been taken.