Symptoms of scrub typhus: What is scrub typhus: The incidence of scrub typhus is increasing, find out what it is

Cases of scrub typhus are now appearing in Delhi hospitals. It is caused by insect bites. The disease is mainly found in mountainous and forested areas. In the last few days, 8 to 10 cases have come to Ganga Ram Hospital, most of which are sick children. A case of this has reached BLK Hospital. The biggest thing is also the ability to affect the brain, lungs, heart, liver.



Delay in treatment is fatal

Dr Dhiren Gupta, a senior pediatrician at Gangaram Hospital, says 8 to 10 children with scrub typhus have come to the hospital in the last 20 days. Some children also needed to be admitted and some were treated in the OPD. Insect bites caused by scrub typhus are mostly found in mountainous areas or in forests where tilak is abundant. His cases have been coming up in Delhi for the last few years. If they are identified and treated in time, they heal very quickly. Deaths are also very high due to delays.

Affecting the brain, lungs, heart, liver

Importantly, major organs such as the brain, lungs, heart, liver, and kidneys also begin to be affected in scrub typhus. Currently, children suffering from this disease are admitted to the hospital. At the same time, Dr. Rachna Sharma, a senior consultant in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at BLK Hospital, says he has only one case of scrub typhus. Scrub typhus is more likely to occur in parks where there is more grass, etc., or sometimes weddings take place in open lawns. It takes three to four days to identify them. It is cured by treatment. If the disease is not detected in time, a mortality rate of 10 to 20 percent is observed. In addition, it rapidly affects the brain.

What is scrub typhus

This is due to insect bites. The saliva of this insect contains the dangerous bacterium Orientia sutsugamushi. When he bites, the bacteria present in his saliva spread to the blood and its effect is seen on many parts of the body. More cases are found in mountains and forests.

This led to an increase in cases in Delhi as well

According to doctors, wild grass or trees grow in many places when it rains in cities. These insects are found near him. When a person goes here or sits on the grass, the insect bites them. Most cases of scrub typhus appear only in the rainy season.

Gangaram received more cases from outside states

Dr Dhiren Gupta says he currently has the highest number of cases coming from Firozabad, Agra and Gwalior. The condition of that place is very bad and patients are coming here directly from there. Only 0% of patients in hospital ICUs are admitted from Firozabad, Agra and Gwalior. This has been going on for the last several days.