The answer surprised me: In a survey of 430 athletes, about one in four who competed in the United States reported having suffered at least one concussion.

“Yeah, it’s actually a lot more than I expected,” said Karina Boyle, 25, in an interview next to the pool where she trained for most of her career. Boyle, who swam for the national teams, is now retired. “But I know it can be a pretty brutal sport when you’re swimming so close to each other and it’s very active.”

This estimate of a quarter could be low. Fifteen percent of respondents said they thought they had suffered a concussion from artistic swimming, suggesting that the actual overall figure may be closer to 40 percent.

The survey, sent to current and former athletes who have competed in the United States at all levels, was conducted in the spring of 2019 and took into account the number of years each of the swimmers participated in the sport, their ages, the ages at which they suffered their concussions and what type of treatment they sought.

In recent years, sport has started to take into account his concussion problem. The United States isn’t a powerhouse in the sport – it only sent a pair of artistic swimmers to the Olympics – but USA Artistic Swimming, the sport’s national governing body, has taken steps to promote safety concussions. It is now partnering up with Hammer Head Swim Caps, which make silicone swim caps with a thin honeycomb layer that offers some protection against a badly played foot or arm, or a ruthless pool wall.