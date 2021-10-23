Syria: Al Qaeda’s top terrorist killed in US drone strike, two days ago there was an attack on the military post

The US military claimed it killed a top al-Qaeda terrorist in a drone strike in northwest Syria on Friday. US Central Command spokesman Major John Rigsby said in a statement that Abdul Hamid al-Matar was killed in a drone strike. The attack is being seen as a retaliation for an attack on a US military post in southern Syria two days ago.

US Central Command spokesman Major John Rigsby said the killing of al-Matar would hinder al-Qaeda from further planning and carrying out global attacks targeting American civilians. Rigsby also said that no civilian casualties were reported in the attack using MQ-9 aircraft in northwestern Syria.

He said that al-Qaeda has made Syria its base for carrying out attacks in Syria, Iraq and beyond. Al-Qaeda uses Syria as a safe haven to carry out terrorist activities and formulate their strategies.

The US military carried out the drone strike two days after militants fired drones and rockets targeting a US military post in southern Syria. However, Rigsby did not say whether this drone was used as a retaliation for the terrorist incident that happened in the past. US officials said that no American soldiers stationed there were injured in the attack by the terrorists.

About 4 lakh people have been killed and 2 lakh people are missing in this battle that started about ten years ago. About 1 lakh civilians are among those killed. The crisis in Syria has forced millions of people to flee their homes. According to the United Nations report, about 6.7 million people have been established in their own country and about 5.6 million people have taken refuge abroad. Due to the ongoing civil war in Syria, about two million people are living under poverty. Before the war, the population of Syria was about 20 million. (With Jansatta Online)

