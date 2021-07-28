Syrian Doctor Indicted in Germany for Crimes Against Humanity

Last year two Syrians who were part of the secret military police were put on trial. A verdict in the case of one of the officers is expected in the western city of Koblenz in September. The other, younger officer was convicted in February and sentenced to four and a half years.

Dr Mousa has been detained in Germany since his arrest last year.

Roger Lu Phillips, legal director of the Syrian Center for Justice and Accountability in Washington, applauded the decision of federal prosecutors. “Alaa Mousa is part of the Syrian government apparatus which is part of the persecution and torture of the Syrian people,” he said in a telephone interview.

Mr Philips said the indictment was part of a growing trend in Western countries like Sweden, the Netherlands and France to use the legal concept of universal jurisdiction to hold people to account in cases. countries where they did not commit their crimes.

“Germany has been at the forefront of the fight against this impunity because there are so many Syrians living in the country,” he said.

On Wednesday, the US Treasury imposed sanctions on eight Syrian prisons used by the regime’s intelligence apparatus and five senior officials who run the facilities. The prison where Dr Mousa worked in the city of Homs does not appear to be one of those sanctioned.