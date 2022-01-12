Syrian refugee opens middle eastern restaurant in Paterson, New Jersey



PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) — After escaping from his native Syria, a person with a ardour for cooking, is now serving one thing much more profound at his restaurant in New Jersey.

There was a busy rhythm in the kitchen Tuesday night time … shaving the meat and shaking the fries.

Simply two days after the opening of a middle eastern restaurant in Paterson, New Jersey, completely satisfied prospects had been lining up.

Mohammad Hlal is the proprietor of Reem Al Sham, which implies gazelle of the Middle East.

His journey started greater than 5,000 miles away when he needed to flee the violence in his beloved homeland of Syria.

He escaped to Jordan along with his spouse and 4 kids then arrived in the states as a refugee.

Hlal says what he misses most about Syria is his household.

“My household. My father. My brother. My buddies. I lose plenty of buddies there. Sure,” he mentioned.

Hlal anxious about doable anti-Muslim sentiments right here, however says his American neighbors confirmed them nothing however kindness and friendship.

“They appear me to the laundry. Present me use this. Use the dryer. How I get bus,” Hlal mentioned.

He was a cook dinner in Syria and determined to do what he does greatest – feed individuals.

He ran a meals truck for a few years earlier than saving sufficient to open his personal style of dwelling.

“Excellent. The perfect,” buyer Nadre Allababnah mentioned in regards to the meals.

“They are saying wonderful meals and we thanks. We see the standard is highest,” Hlal mentioned.

The following step for this grateful immigrant … U.S. citizenship.

