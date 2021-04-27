Syria’s Surprising Solar Boom: Sunlight Powers the Night in Rebel Idlib

HARANABUSH, Syria — When the Syrian authorities attacked their village, Radwan al-Shimali’s household unexpectedly threw garments, blankets and mattresses into their truck and sped off to start new lives as refugees, forsaking their home, farmland and tv.

Amongst the belongings they saved was one prized know-how: the photo voltaic panel now propped up on rock subsequent to the tattered tent they name residence in an olive grove close to the village of Haranabush in northwestern Syria.

“It can be crucial,” Mr. al-Shimali mentioned of the 270-watt panel, his household’s sole supply of electrical energy. “When there may be solar throughout the day, we are able to have gentle at night time.”

An unlikely photo voltaic revolution of types has taken off in an embattled, rebel-controlled pocket of northwestern Syria, the place massive numbers of individuals whose lives have been upended by the nation’s 10-year-old civil battle have embraced the solar’s vitality just because it’s the least expensive supply of electrical energy round.