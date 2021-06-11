Syska Bolt SW200 Smartwatch Launched in India With SpO2 Monitoring, Hand Sanitisation Reminder, and More





Indian electronics firm Syska Group has launched its smartwatch Syska SW200, noticing the immense potential in the wearable market in India. With an purpose to satisfy the rising demand for health equipment in the nation, Syska entered the fast-growing smartwatch phase final 12 months when it launched its first smartwatch Syska SW100 in India. Now the corporate has launched its second smartwatch in the nation with a reputation Syska Bolt SW200 in India. There are a number of well being trackers offered in this newly launched smartwatch. The worth of this smartwatch is Rs 5,499 and its sale has began on Flipkart. The corporate has solely partnered with Flipkart for Bolt SW200 smartwatch. Additionally Learn – Prachi Desai on Casting Sofa Expertise, Says ‘Direct Propositions Had been Made To Get Solid in Large Movie’

Syska Bolt SW200 Smartwatch Worth in India Additionally Learn – SVPUAT Recruitment 2021: Apply for 21 Professor, Affiliate Professor and Different Posts at svbpmeerut.ac.in

The Syska Bolt SW200 Smartwatch is priced at Rs 5499 in India however it will likely be out there for customers in a reduced worth of 2499 through Flipkart. Its sale will begin in India from June 11. This smartwatch will likely be out there in Black, Blue and Inexperienced colours. It is going to be bought on the e-commerce website Flipkart. Additionally Learn – Greatest energy banks to purchase in India from Xiaomi, Syska, Oppo, Realme and extra

Not solely 54% low cost, however the e-commerce web site Flipkart can be providing the 5% cashback to Flipkart Axis Financial institution Credit score Crad customers. Different affords embody Flat Rs 75 low cost on UPI transaction above ₹10,000 in a single cart worth and Flat Rs 75 low cost on RuPay transaction above Rs 7,500. Flipkart is providing the Syska Bolt SW200 with a no-cost EMI possibility as nicely.

Syska Bolt SW200 Smartwatch Specs

The Syska Bolt SW200 comes with a round smartwatch design with a spherical dial whose metallic is made up of alloy. It has a 1.28-inch IPS LCD contact display together with a decision of 240 by 240 pixels. Speaking concerning the sensor, it comes with accelerometer and PPG coronary heart price monitor. Protecting this ongoing pandemic in thoughts, Syska has added an revolutionary function in the type of Hand Sanitization Reminder, which reminds you to sanitize your hand at common time intervals and alerts you in the event you contact any unknown floor.

This smartwatch helps greater than 100 watch faces which will be accessed from the corporate’s cell app. The Syska Bolt SW200 comes with a SpO2 monitor to measure the blood oxygen stage as nicely. The Bolt SW200 makes use of a Li-Ion battery that helps it last as long as 10 days on a single cost. The smartwatch measures 46x45x10mm and weighs 55 grams. Syska Bolt SW200 can be IP68 licensed for water resistance.