T.B. Joshua, a Nigerian Celebrity Megachurch Pastor, Dies at 57
Mr. Joshua had thousands and thousands of followers, together with prime politicians and sports activities stars. However he was dogged by controversy over his merchandise, his prophecies and occasions during which church members died.
#Joshua #Nigerian #Celebrity #Megachurch #Pastor #Dies
T.B. Joshua, a Nigerian Celebrity Megachurch Pastor, Dies at 57
T.B. Joshua, a Nigerian Celebrity Megachurch Pastor, Dies at 57
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.