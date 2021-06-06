World

T.B. Joshua, a Nigerian Celebrity Megachurch Pastor, Dies at 57

17 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
T.B. Joshua, a Nigerian Celebrity Megachurch Pastor, Dies at 57
Written by admin
T.B. Joshua, a Nigerian Celebrity Megachurch Pastor, Dies at 57

T.B. Joshua, a Nigerian Celebrity Megachurch Pastor, Dies at 57

Mr. Joshua had thousands and thousands of followers, together with prime politicians and sports activities stars. However he was dogged by controversy over his merchandise, his prophecies and occasions during which church members died.
#Joshua #Nigerian #Celebrity #Megachurch #Pastor #Dies

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment