T-Mobile employee files suit after HR asked invasive questions about her OnlyFans account



A gross sales rep at a T-Mobile retailer in Fort Value, Texas has filed a gender discrimination suit in opposition to the corporate after a member of the HR group inappropriately questioned her about having an OnlyFans account.

Caitlyn Stevens had been working at T-Mobile for practically seven years when a male colleague grew to become offended with her about how she was dealing with a buyer interplay, the grievance says. He approached her “in a bodily aggressive supervisor,” forcing a coworker to step in and cease the person from hitting her.

Stevens reported the incident to the shop supervisor. Quite than disciplining the male colleague who’d allegedly tried to harm her, the supervisor relocated Stevens to a unique location, in line with the grievance. The situation acquired much less foot site visitors, leading to fewer gross sales for workers, Stevens says. “I didn’t really feel prefer it was honest that I went to a slower location based mostly on what had simply occurred,” she explains in an interview with GadgetClock.

When Stevens submitted a grievance to HR, a person on the group known as her and commenced asking questions about her private life, together with “whether or not she had a ‘sugar daddy’ and whether or not she had an OnlyFans account.” Stevens was shocked. “I instantly began crying,” she tells GadgetClock. “I instructed him I didn’t really feel comfy and he nonetheless continued to ask the questions.”

In response to Stevens, the male HR rep mentioned “we’ve heard that you’ve got an OnlyFans account, is that true?” Then he added, “We’ve heard that folks have seen nude photos of you.”

Stevens says the questions felt violating. “I felt sexually harassed, I felt uncomfortable,” she says. “The character of the questions, once I’m actually reporting a bodily assault, will not be okay.”

Stevens’ lawyer, Vincent White, a accomplice at White, Hilferty and Albanese, says the incident reveals T-Mobile sided with Stevens’ male colleague over her. “T-Mobile selected to face with a person who had a historical past of violence within the office over a lady who was a excessive performer on the firm for seven years,” he mentioned in an announcement. “Caitlyn Stevens’ private life had nothing to do with retailer operations, whereas threatening coworkers with violence hinders the productiveness and well-being of your entire office.”

This isn’t the primary time {that a} girl has been shamed or retaliated in opposition to for having an OnlyFans account. In April 2020, BuzzFeed Information reported {that a} mechanic in Indiana was fired from her job after her bosses came upon she was making newbie porn on OnlyFans exterior of labor. In December 2020, the New York Put up tried to “out” an EMT who was making ends meet via OnlyFans (regardless of the New York Put up was attempting to do right here backfired — the publication was broadly criticized for “doxxing somebody merely for attempting to earn a dwelling” in line with Rolling Stone). The incidents level to how far some firms will attempt to go to regulate the lives of their employees, whereas additionally refusing to pay individuals sufficient to permit them to take care of a single stream of earnings.

Stevens turned down a settlement to be able to converse out about what occurred. “I feel she selected a a lot tougher path right here, however she realizes that that is indicative of a broader pattern that many ladies are going through and feels strongly about altering the tradition by telling her story,” says Ariella Steinhorn, founding father of Lioness Methods, a communications agency aiding in Stevens’ case.

Stevens has taken a medical go away of absence as a result of stress of the state of affairs.

T-Mobile didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark from GadgetClock.