T-Mobile is making its 5G home internet cheaper by $10

T-Mobile has announced that it is cutting the price of its 5G-powered home Internet service by $10, bringing it back to the $50 price it charged during its pilot program. That $50 per month gives you internet with no data cap, speeds that T-Mobile estimates will be anywhere from 35 to 115 Mbps, and a router that’s capable of converting 5G and LTE to Wi-Fi (which you need to know). will be refunded if you ever cancel the contract-free plan).

T-Mobile is adamant that your bill won’t exceed $50 — it says in its press release that there are no installation fees, activation fees, or equipment rental fees. It seems to be seen as an apology for all the fees of traditional ISPs like Xfinity and Charter. That’s pretty self-congratulatory, but it’s hard to argue that the service sounds like a bad deal: I personally pay $80 a month for Comcast, and often find myself chasing under its data cap. Hua payata hoon (though I’m not buried with fees like T-Mobile means I should have been). If you’re interested you can check to make sure your address is eligible for service.

At a flat $50 a month, the service doesn’t seem like a bad deal if you can get it

Of course, there are still some asterisks. That $50 price is with automatic billing turned on – turning it off means you’ll pay $55 a month instead. Plus, you’re still paying taxes and fees, they’re just built into the price (T-Mobile estimates they can be found in the fine print on 3-12 percent of your bill). The company also warns that you may slow down its service during times of heavy rush, although some of its executives have pointed out ledge it’s unlikely. And, while there’s no installation fee, it does mean you’ll have to do it yourself. The company estimates it will only take 15 minutes. If you’re seriously considering service after the price cut, it’s worth reading our article about some of the potential downsides.