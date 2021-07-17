T-Series on Bhushan Kumar : Complaint against his completely false and malicious | T-Series calls the rape complaint against Bhushan Kumar false

New Delhi: Music label and film production banner T-Series issued a statement regarding the rape allegation leveled against its chairman and managing director Bhushan Kumar. The statement claimed that the complaint lodged against Kumar is “completely false and malicious”.

Told the charge a counter-blast

The statement claimed that the police complaint, filed by the complainant, was nothing but a counter-blast to the complaint lodged by T-Series on July 1 this year for his ‘extortion offense and against his accomplice’. is.’

said this in the statement

The statement issued by T-Series read, “The complaint lodged against Mr. Bhushan Kumar is completely false and malicious, it is falsely alleged that the woman in question was sexually exploited between 2017 and 2020 on the pretext of giving her work.” was.’ “It is a matter of record that she has already worked for T-Series banner in films and music videos,” the statement read.

Help was sought in March, then extortion

The statement further said, ‘Around March 2021, the woman making the allegation sought Bhushan Kumar’s help to produce a web-series that she wanted to make, for which she was politely refused. After this, after the lockdown in Maharashtra in June 2021, he started going to the T-Series banner. Along with his accomplice demanded huge amount as extortion.

T-Series had filed a complaint on July 1

It is further said, ‘A complaint was filed by T-Series banner against an extortion attempt with the police at Amboli Police Station on 1st July 2021. We also have evidence in the form of audio recordings for the extortion attempt and the same will be provided for investigation. The present complaint filed by him is nothing but a counter-attack to the complaint filed against him and his accomplice on charges of extortion. We are in the process of consulting our lawyers in this regard and will take appropriate legal action. Official sources said on Friday that the Mumbai Police has registered an FIR alleging rape by an aspiring model-cum-actress on Bhushan Kumar.

Alleged rape for three years

According to an officer of Andheri’s DN Nagar police station, the 30-year-old victim has claimed in the FIR that she was sexually abused and repeatedly raped by Bhushan Kumar between 2017 and 2020 on the false pretext of giving his role in films.

Also read: FIR lodged against alleged son of Rajkumar Hirani, promised to get 20 crore film

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment gadget clock’s Entertainment Facebook Page like to