T10 League: Afghan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad and Sri Lankan all-rounder Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored runs at a strike rate of 200, Chennai Braves got their first win in the 9th match

Bhanuka Rajapaksa of The Chennai Braves scored an unbeaten 55 off 23 balls with 6 fours and 4 sixes, while Shahzad scored 54 not out off 29 balls with the help of 9 fours and 2 sixes. Northern Warriors Abhimanyu Mithun, Yo Mahesh and Umair Ali conceded 21, 17 and 11 runs in one over each.

In the 26th match of the T10 League, The Chennai Braves defeated Northern Warriors by 10 wickets. The special thing is that this is the first win of Chennai Braves in 9 matches. Afghanistan’s wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad and Sri Lankan all-rounder Bhanuka Rajapaksa played an important role in his victory. Both shared an unbeaten partnership of 114 runs in 51 balls for the first wicket. Bhanuka Rajapaksa was adjudged player of the match.

In this match played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Chennai Braves won the toss and elected to bowl. The Northern Warriors team, who came to bat first, was all out in 9.5 overs. His 8 batsmen could not touch the double figure. Four batsmen could not even open the account. Chasing the target, the Chennai Braves scored 114 runs in 8.3 overs without losing a wicket and won the match.

Shahzad completed his fifty in 29 balls.

At the same time, Bhanuka Rajapaksa gave his fifty in 22 balls. Abhimanyu Mithun, Yo Mahesh and Umair Ali conceded 21, 17 and 11 runs in an over for Northern Warriors respectively. Whereas Imran Tahir was the most economical. However, in their 2 overs too, Chennai Braves scored 15 runs.

Earlier, Northern Warriors had a poor start. He lost the wicket of Kemar Lewis in the very first ball. After this, England all-rounder Moeen Ali (15 balls, one four, 2 sixes, 25 runs) and Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Upul Tharanga (14 balls, 32 runs, 7 fours) put on 55 runs for the second wicket. Captain Rovman Powell, who came in his place, also tried to put 31 runs in 12 balls with the help of 4 sixes, but wickets kept falling from the other end.

When the team’s score was 95 runs in 7.5 overs, then Powell was out. After that Northern Warriors lost the next 5 wickets in 12 balls for a total of 13 runs. For The Chennai Braves, Curtis Kampher, Dasun Shanaka and Ravi Bopara took 2-2 wickets for 16, 25 and 21 runs respectively. Mark Dayal took one wicket for 17 runs in 2 overs. Dhananjay Lakshman took one wicket for 23 runs in 1.5 overs.