T10 League British all-rounder Liam Livingstone wicketkeeper Philip Salt hit runs at a strike rate of 250 Chris Gayle team reached top points table to win 7th match

Deccan Gladiators’ score was 111 for 7 in nine overs. He had to score 15 runs in the last over and had 3 wickets in his hand. However, Jamie Overton bowled a brilliant final over for Team Abu Dhabi and restricted the Gladiators to 117 for 8.

Team Abu Dhabi defeated Deccan Gladiators by 8 runs in the 25th match of the T10 League on the night of Monday, 29 November 2021, on the basis of the stormy innings of captain Liam Livingstone and opener Philip Salt. This was the 7th victory of Team Abu Dhabi in the 9th match. With this win, she once again reached the top of the points table.

However, Chris Gayle could not make a big contribution to his victory. He was dismissed for 12 runs in 13 balls with the help of a four. In this match played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Deccan Gladiators won the toss and elected to bowl. Batting first, Team Abu Dhabi scored 125 runs for 4 wickets in 10 overs. Chasing the target, Deccan Gladiators could only manage 117 runs for 8 wickets in 10 overs.

Sheldon Cottrell dismissed Tom Koehler-Cadmore on the very first ball of Deccan Gladiators’ innings, but Tom Moores made his intentions clear when he hit two fours and a six in the second over off Merchant de Lange. This reduced Deccan Gladiators to 21 for one in 2.1 overs.

However, Moores was soon dismissed. After this Anwar Ali took the responsibility of making the team reach the target. He hit two sixes off Liam Livingstone in the fourth over and 18 runs off Danny Briggs with David Wiese in the sixth over to take the Gladiators to 76 for 3 in 6 overs.

However, Merchant de Lange dismissed Anwar Ali and Andre Russell in the 8th over to turn the match completely in favor of Team Abu Dhabi. Team Abu Dhabi put more pressure on their opponents by scoring two runs out in the next over. However, Wanindu Hasranga rekindled the hopes of the Gladiators with a six and a four off Naveen-ul-Haq.

Earlier, Philippe Salt tried to give Team Abu Dhabi a good start by hitting a hat-trick of four boundaries in the first three balls of Wahab Riaz, but Paul Stirling returned to the pavilion without opening an account on the last ball. After this, England all-rounder Liam Livingstone took over the responsibility.

Livingstone scored 59 runs in 24 balls with the help of 3 fours and 6 sixes. He completed his half-century off 21 balls. He was also adjudged player of the match. Before him, Philip Salt also scored 22 runs in 9 balls with the help of 5 fours and brought the team’s score to 50. Colin Ingram remained unbeaten on 25 off 11 balls with the help of 3 sixes.