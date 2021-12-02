T10 League British Batsman Kohler Cadmore Highest Score in Abu Dhabi League Virat Kohli RCB Wanindu Hasranga 5 Wickets Rahmanullah Hits 14 Balls Fifty

In the current edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, the British batsman created history by becoming the highest scorer of an innings. Apart from this, the Afghan player made a splash with his bat and completed his fifty in just 14 balls.

The current edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League is witnessing many spectacular and historic performances. In this episode, the 27th match between Deccan Gladiators and Bangla Tigers was also added on Wednesday. In this match, England batsman Kohler Cadmore played a brilliant innings of 96 runs from 39 balls for Deccan and made the highest score in the history of the league.

This is the fifth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. The first season of this league was held in 2017. The names of the player who had scored the highest score in an innings in each season are as follows:-

Season 4 (2020): Nicholas Pooran-89

Season 3 (2019): Chris Lynn-91

Season 2 (2018): Alex Hales-87

Season 1 (2017): Luke Ronchi-70

Apart from this, after Cadmore’s 96 runs in this match held on Wednesday, the Sri Lankan bowler had put the Bangla Tigers on the backfoot by hitting a paw. Wanindu Hasaranga, who played for Virat Kohli-led RCB in the second season of IPL 2021, gave the best performance of the season and took five wickets for just 8 runs.

Deccan Gladiators beat Bangla Tigers by 62 runs to register their 7th win. Playing first, Deccan scored 140 runs for one wicket in the stipulated 10 overs. In reply, Tigers team was all out for 78 runs in 8.3 overs.

Chennai lost its senses in the storm of Rahmanullah

On the other hand, in the second match, Delhi Bulls registered their sixth win by defeating The Chennai Braves. Afghan batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz played a brilliant innings of 57 runs in 16 balls to give the team a 10-wicket victory. In this innings, Gurbaz completed his half-century in 14 balls.

Playing first, Chennai scored 80 runs for 4 wickets in the stipulated 10 overs. In reply, Delhi scored 81 runs in just 4.1 overs without losing a wicket. Chennai is still at the last position in the points table after losing 9 out of 10 matches. On the other hand, Deccan’s team remains in the first place with 14 points after winning 7 out of 10 matches.