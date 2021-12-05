T10 League Champion Deccan Gladiators Beats Sunny Leone Delhi Bulls In Final Clash to Clinch Title Andre Russell Hits 32 balls 90 Runs

Deccan Gladiators have become the champions in the fifth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. In the final match, Deccan won the title by defeating Delhi Bulls. Andre Russell played a blistering innings of 90 runs in 32 balls.

Deccan Gladiators defeated Delhi Bulls to win the title match of Abu Dhabi T10 League. The hero of Deccan’s victory in the final match was Andre Russell, who scored an unbeaten 90 off 32 balls. He also shared an unbeaten 159 runs for the first wicket with opener Cadmore (59).

After this Andre Russell also took a wicket in the bowling. He clean bowled Romario Shepherd for 25 runs in 2 overs. He was also adjudged the Player of the Match in the final match for this stellar performance. Also, Sri Lanka’s star bowler Wanindu Hasaranga, who took 21 wickets in the entire league, was adjudged the Player of the Series.

Talking about this match, playing first, Deccan scored 159 runs in the stipulated 10 overs without any loss. Russell and Cadmore played unbeaten half-centuries. After this, Delhi Bulls started chasing the target well. But on 24 runs, Odeon Smith gave two consecutive blows to Delhi.

After this, Chanderpaul Hemraj, who scored 42 runs in 20 balls, kept the innings at one end. But he could not get good support from the other end. In this way, Delhi Bulls remained 56 runs away from winning the title. In the stipulated 10 overs, Sunny Leone’s (brand ambassador) team could score just 103 runs for 7 wickets.

Tie third place match

Team Abu Dhabi got the third place due to being top of the points table. But the home team’s match with Bangla Tigers ended in a tie. Playing first, Team Abu Dhabi scored 98 for 5 with the help of 41 runs from Colin Ingram. In reply, the Bangladesh team could only manage 98 runs for 6 wickets. Thus this match became a tie.

In the points table, home team Abu Dhabi finished third with 14 points after winning 7 out of 10 matches. Team Abu Dhabi defeated Bangla Tigers by 7 wickets in the Eliminator match. After this, in the second qualifier, Abu Dhabi was defeated by Delhi Bulls and entered the final.