T10 League Chris Gayle Hits Again Team Abu Dhabi Another Victory Chennai Faces 8th Consecutive Lost Sunny Leone Delhi Bulls Also Won Deccan on top in Points Table

All the teams have played their 8-8 matches in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Deccan Gladiators are at the top with 12 points. On the other hand, Chennai Braves have to face 8th consecutive defeat. Chris Gayle has once again performed brilliantly.

Three matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 League were played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday. Chris Gayle once again got the bat in the 22nd match and Team Abu Dhabi tasted their 8th consecutive defeat to Chennai Braves. Apart from this, Deccan Gladiators and Delhi Bulls also won the other two matches.

If we talk about the 22nd match, then team Abu Dhabi defeated The Chennai Braves by 7 wickets. Playing first in this match, Chennai scored 107 runs for 6 wickets. In reply, the home team scored 113 runs for the loss of three wickets in 7 overs. Philip Salt played an inning of 63 runs in 20 balls.

After this Chris Gayle scored 30 runs in 16 balls to give victory to the team. Earlier, Captain Livingston performed brilliantly for Abu Dhabi. He took 3 wickets for 17 runs in 2 overs. Apart from this, Overton, Briggs and Naveen-ul-Haq got one success each.

In the 23rd match, Deccan Gladiators beat Northern Warriors by 19 runs. With this win, Deccan’s team is at the top of the points table. Deccan captain Wahab Riaz gave his team victory by bowling superb and economical.

In the 24th match, Delhi Bulls once again returned to the winning track. Captain Dwayne Bravo (2), Dominic Drakes (4) and Adil Rashid (2) bowled brilliantly to restrict the Bangla Tigers 12 runs from the target. Playing first, Delhi had scored 100 runs for 7 wickets. In reply, Tigers team could only score 88 runs.

Abu Dhabi T10 League Latest Points Table (Source- ttensports.com)

Talking about the points table, both Deccan and Abu Dhabi teams have played 8-8 matches and after winning 6-6 matches, both the teams have 12-12 points. But due to good net run rate, Deccan is on top and home team Abu Dhabi is in second place. On the other hand, Bangla Tigers and Delhi Bulls are in third and fourth place with 10 points each.

Northern Warriors are fifth with four points after winning two matches. The Chennai Braves are yet to open their account in this tournament. This team has to face its 8th consecutive defeat.