T10 League Chris Gayle stormy fifty is in vain Team Abu Dhabi lost after 5 matches MS Dhoni all-rounder Faf du Plessis Bangla Tigers won 4th consecutive victory

This is the fourth consecutive win for Bangla Tigers in the tournament. She has now reached number two in the points table. He has 8 points in 6 matches. Team Abu Dhabi is at number one. He has 10 points in 6 matches. The team of Delhi Bulls is at number three.

In the 17th match of the T10 League, Chris Gayle hit fifty in 22 balls. However, their hard work went in vain and Team Abu Dhabi’s winning campaign from the last 5 matches came to a halt. In this match played on the night of 26 November 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Bangla Tigers defeated him by 10 runs.

In this match, Team Abu Dhabi won the toss and elected to bowl. Batting first, Faf du Plessis led Bangla Tigers made 130 for 5 wickets in 10 overs. Team Abu Dhabi, chasing the target, could only manage 120 runs for 7 wickets in 10 overs. Gayle scored the highest unbeaten 52 runs for Team Abu Dhabi. He hit 3 fours and 5 sixes during his innings of 23 balls.

However, apart from him, captain and England all-rounder Liam Livingstone (20 runs, 6 balls, 3 sixes) and Philip Salt (17 runs, 7 balls, 2 fours, one six) could only touch the double figure. James Faulkner took 2 wickets for 23 runs in 2 overs for Bangla Tigers.

In his first over, he sent both the openers Paul Stirling (9 runs, 8 balls) and Colin Ingram (8 runs, 6 balls) to the pavilion and gave only 4 runs. He was adjudged player of the match. Apart from him, Benny Howell took 2 wickets for 13 runs in 2 overs. Mohammad Amir and Luke Wood also managed to take a wicket each.

Earlier, Bangla Tigers did not have a good start. Opener Johansson Clarke returned to the pavilion on the second ball of the match on a personal score of 4 runs. After that opener Hazratullah Zazai and Will Jacques shared 63 runs in 27 balls for the second wicket.

Will Jacques was dismissed for 43 runs in 17 balls with the help of 5 fours and 3 sixes. Will Jacques has played 57 balls and scored 142 runs in the last 4 innings. Karim Janat, who came in his place, could not do much and after scoring 2 runs, caught the path of the pavilion.

When the team’s score was 99 runs in 7.5 overs, then Jazai was out. Jazai scored 41 runs in 20 balls with the help of 3 fours and 3 sixes. After this, Faf du Plessis, who was part of Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, shared an 8-ball 15-run partnership with Isru Udana.

Du Plessis remained unbeaten on 22 off 8 balls with the help of one four and two sixes. Udana scored 14 runs in 9 balls with the help of a six. Ahmed Daniyal, Merchant de Lange, Liam Livingstone, Naveen ul-Haq, Danny Briggs managed to take one wicket each for Team Abu Dhabi.