T10 League Final Match To Be Played Between Sunny Leone Delhi Bulls And Pakistan Pacer Wahab Riyaz Deccan Gladiators in Abu Dhabi

The two finalist teams of the current edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League have been met. The title clash will be between Delhi Bulls and Deccan Gladiators. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday 4th December from 9.30 PM IST.

After losing to Deccan Gladiators in Qualifier 1, Delhi Bulls made a strong comeback to beat home team Abu Dhabi to reach the final. In this way, the two finalist teams of the league have been found. Deccan and Delhi will face each other in the title match. The dreams of Team Abu Dhabi, which came out by defeating Bangla Tigers in the Eliminator, have suffered a major setback.

Team Abu Dhabi defeated Bangla Tigers by 7 wickets in the Eliminator match. In this match, Bangladesh opener Hazratullah Zazai’s innings of 66 runs from 37 balls went in vain. In the second qualifier that followed soon after, Delhi Bulls defeated Abu Dhabi by 49 runs to reach the final.

Caribbean players Dominic Drakes and Romario Shepherd’s all-round performances in Qualifier 2 helped Delhi Bulls enter the finals. Playing first in this match, Delhi had scored 109 runs for 7 wickets in the allotted 10 overs. Drakes contributed 12 and Shepherd contributed 26 important runs to take the team’s score past 100.

In reply, the home team was all out for 60 runs in 8.3 overs. In this way, Delhi Bulls won the match by 49 runs and confirmed their place in the final. Dominic Drakes took 4 wickets for 13 runs in 2 overs. Apart from this, Romario Shepherd took two wickets for 3 runs in 1 over. Fazlhaq Farooqui also achieved 3 successes for 5 runs in 2 overs.

Title battle between Deccan and Delhi

Now in the title match, there will be a face-off between Deccan Gladiators led by Pakistani pacer Wahab Riaz and Delhi Bulls of Dwayne Bravo. Bravo’s team made a spectacular comeback after losing to Deccan in Qualifier 1 to beat the home team in the second qualifier.

On the other hand, Deccan is the team that was the top team in the points table at the end of the league stage. After this, defeating Delhi Bulls in the first qualifier to ensure their place in the final as well. In such a situation, where Delhi Bulls definitely have a chance to take revenge, but this opportunity is not going to be easy. The final match will be held on Saturday 4th December at 9.30 PM IST.