T10 League MS Dhoni All Rounder Moeen Ali Hits 77 runs by 335 Strike Rate Deccan Gladiators Tops in Points Table Team Abu Dhabi Down to Third Spot

All the teams have played their 7-7 matches. Deccan, Bangla Tigers and Team Abu Dhabi have all three on 10-10 points with a 5-5 win. Deccan has the best net run rate of +2.636 and they are on top. On the other hand, Bangla Tigers is second with +1.730 and Abu Dhabi is on the third position with +0.836.

In the 19th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, Northern Warriors defeated the top-ranked team Abu Dhabi by 10 wickets in the points table. The home team had to bear the brunt of this defeat in such a way that this team slipped directly from first to third place. Warriors opener Moeen Ali played an important role in this victory.

Moin, who played for MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in IPL, scored 77 runs in just 23 balls. He scored runs at a strike rate of 334.78 and scored 146 runs with fellow opener Kenar Lewis (65). In this way, Warriors defeated Team Abu Dhabi by 10 wickets.

Let us tell you that playing first, Abu Dhabi had scored 145 runs in the stipulated 10 overs for the loss of 6 wickets. Colin Ingram top scored with 61 runs. In reply, Warriors chased down the target of 146 runs in 9.1 overs without losing any wicket. This is the Warriors’ second win in 7 matches.

In the second match of the day, Chennai Braves suffered their 7th consecutive defeat. Bangla Tigers beat Chennai by 9 wickets thanks to brilliant opening batting from Hazratullah Zazai and Johnson Charles. This was the 5th win out of 7 matches for Bangla Tigers. With this win they have 10 points.

In the third match of the day, Deccan Gladiators beat Delhi Bulls by 8 wickets. In this match, the Deccan bowlers did wonders. After that, Deccan won easily thanks to Tom Banton’s 46 off 18 and Najibullah Zadran’s 11 off 35. With this win, Wahab Riaz has reached the top of the Deccan points table with 10 points and an excellent net run rate.

Delhi Bulls have slipped to the fourth position with this defeat. After winning 4 matches out of 7 matches, he has 8 points. At the same time, this was the second victory of Northern Warriors. Earlier, the team had lost five matches. Warriors are in fifth place with 4 points. Chennai Braves is the only team that has not won a single match and is at the last (sixth) position with 7 losses.