T20 is a game of youth, old age gasps! – T20 is a game of youth, old age gasps!

Manish Kumar Joshi

With IPL 2022, people’s perception that T20 cricket is purely a youth game. In this game you need agility like a cheetah and agility like a tiger. Everyone is shocked by the performance of young players in IPL 2022 and this is the reason why players like Raina are sitting in the commentary box at the moment. This year’s IPL is rejecting older players.

The super flops of aging Virat and Rohit Sharma are the result of playing young. Despite this, some teams have relied on the older players but by the end of the first round of IPL they have not been able to beat the younger players. It is being said that in the coming IPL, the number of old players will remain negligible. But the aged players have crossed the line of their team on many occasions with their experience. Against Mumbai Indians, Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored 16 runs in the last four balls on the basis of experience and led the team to victory. Looking at Dhoni’s game, it seems that there is still some cricket left in him.

When IPL started, it was considered necessary to have experienced players in the team. Experienced players like Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Harbhajan Singh and Zaheer Khan were kept by the teams. Harbhajan Singh has been a part of IPL till two years back. But a lot of water has flown in these two years. Now agility is needed, not experience. If you have the agility and power, the team will stop you no matter how small you are.

Today 2022 is dominated by speed, power and risk. Only the player who takes the risk with the speed is successful. Youngsters like Palikal, Rituraj Gaikwad, Natarajan, Umrab, Ravi Vishnoi are earning great success. Older players like Bravo, Wriddhiman Saha and Nabi seem to be struggling with the ball and the bat. Even Dhoni seems to be struggling with the bat. Yet on many occasions these experienced aged players have proved their worth. Now that the first round of IPL 2022 is about to end, it can be guessed that what has been the performance of some of the older players so far.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian team, is one of the oldest players. The 40-year-old Dhoni, who is playing for Chennai Super Kings, seems to be struggling with the bat so far. He certainly showed glimpses of his experience against Mumbai Indians when Chennai Super Kings needed sixteen runs in the last four balls to lead the team to victory.

It was definitely felt here that the team is getting the benefit of his experience. This time Dhoni has scored 50 runs against KKR in IPL, which is the highest ever. His best performance is 28 runs in 13 balls against Mumbai Indians. Overall, the 40-year-old Dhoni is lagging far behind the youngsters but is passing on the full benefits of his experience to Chennai Super Kings. He is seen assisting Ravindra Jadeja in the captaincy in the field. Batting with restraint on critical occasions, he is seen giving advice to fellow batsmen.

Dhoni is pouring all the cricket inside him for his team. Like Dhoni, Faf du Plessis is also aging and is giving his remaining cricket completely to the team. Plessis is the captain of RCB and he has a huge responsibility on his shoulders. Barring two matches, he is struggling with his bat. In the first match, he scored 88 runs against Punjab Kings XI and played an innings of 96 runs against Lucknow.

Apart from this, he could not even cross the score of 30 in six matches. In four matches, he could not even touch the double figure. Plessis comes to bat as an opener. RCI has bought Plessis for 7 crores. They are priced for their experience and their benefits are being passed on to the team. There is no consistency in their performance which suggests they are not young.

Still, they are spreading the remaining cricket within themselves in the IPL. Similarly, 38-year-old Bravo has been bought by Chennai Super Kings this time for 4.40 crores. Bravo is known as an all-rounder but is primarily a bowler. In batting, he has not been able to touch the double figure in the first phase of 2022 IPL, but has made his presence felt by bowling. Bravo has taken 12 wickets giving 10 runs in 7 matches which can be called satisfactory, but cannot be called youth performance. This can be called the performance of an experienced player.

Similarly, 37-year-old Wriddhiman Saha was bought by Gujarat Titans for 1.90 crores but this aged player is not proving useful for Gujarat. The team did not feed the wicket-keeper batsman only two matches and in that too he has been able to score only 36 runs. Saha has not been able to perform according to his ability. Similarly, Afghanistan’s Nabi was bought by KKR for Rs 1 crore but KKR is afraid to use him. Rohit and Virat Kohli, standing on the cusp of getting old, have also failed miserably.

IPL 2022 is giving the message that T20 has become a purely youth sport. Now the notion is proving to be wrong that older players can be absorbed in T20. This year is telling that the aged players cannot be absorbed in T20 at all. Still, players like Dhoni, Plessis and Bravo are working with all their might and are giving hundred percent of the rest of the cricket in them to the team and when given the opportunity, they also express why they are in the team. . Plessis’s 96 and Dhoni’s 28 off 13 balls show his usefulness and also show that the older players will have to prove their worth to stay in the team.