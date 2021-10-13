T20 Pakistan Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli Chris Gayle record he has already left behind MS Dhoni India vs Pakistan Cricket Records

Babar Azam’s highest score in T20 format is 122 runs. He has so far scored 2204 runs in 61 T20 Internationals at an average of 47. This includes his one century as well. He has scored centuries in all three formats of international cricket. Virat Kohli is still away from a century in T20 Internationals.

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam broke the records of Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle on the night of 3 October 2021 at Rawalpindi ground. Babar Azam played an unbeaten innings of 59 runs for Central Punjab in Pakistan’s National T20 tournament against Southern Punjab. Babar completed his 7000 runs in T20 format. With this, he became the batsman to score 7000 runs in the shortest innings in T20 format.

Babar completed 7000 T20 runs in his 187th innings. Before him, this record was in the name of West Indies star opener Chris Gayle. Chris completed his 7000 T20 runs in the 192nd innings. Babar is the second batsman in the world to complete 7000 T20 runs in less than 200 innings. Virat Kohli completed his 7000 T20 runs in the 212th innings.

Australia’s limited overs format captain Aaron Finch is at number four in this list. Finch completed his 7000 T20 runs in the 222nd innings. At the same time, David Warner, part of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Australian opener and Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, completed 7000 T20 runs in the 223rd innings.

Babar, however, is at number 29 in terms of scoring the most T20 runs. Gayle is on top in this matter. Gayle has scored 14276 runs in 448 T20 matches at an average of 36.79. In this, he has 22 centuries and 87 half-centuries. Babar has so far scored 7055 runs in 196 T20Is at an average of 46.11. In this, he has 6 centuries and 59 half-centuries.

However, he has already left behind Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team. MS Dhoni has played 343 T20 matches so far. In this he has scored 6887 runs at an average of 38.47. He has no century in this, whereas 27 times he has played half-century. Apart from Chennai Super Kings in T20, Dhoni has also played for India, Indians, Jharkhand, Rising Pune Superjoints.

At the same time, apart from Central Punjab in Babar Azam T20, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Islamabad Leopards, Islamabad Region, Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Blues, Lahore Eagles, Lahore Whites, Pakistan, Pakistan A, Pakistan Punjab, Somerset, Sialhet Sixers, Zarai Tarakiati has played for the bank.

Talking about the match between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab, Babar hit 5 fours and 2 sixes during his 49-ball innings. Babar is also the captain of the Central Punjab team. Central Punjab beat Southern Punjab by 7 wickets on the basis of their brilliant batting and killer bowling from Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali. Faheem took 3 for 14 and Hasan Ali took 4 for 24.