t20-ranking-babar-azam-remains-on-top-indian-opener-kl-rahul-out-from-top-5-virat-kohli-remains-on-8th-spot-no-indians-in-bowlers- and-allrounders-list – ICC T20 Rankings: Babar Azam on top, Indian opener out of top-5; Not a single Indian in the list of top-10 bowlers and all-rounders

The latest T20 rankings released by the ICC have also not seen anything good for the Indian players. Babar Azam’s reign continues, while once again not a single Indian player is included in the list of bowlers and all-rounders.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday released the latest T20 rankings for the first time since the T20 World Cup. This time in the rankings, where India’s T20 opener and vice-captain KL Rahul has lost a place in the current series against New Zealand. At the same time, no Indian has got a place in the list of top-10 bowlers and all-rounders.

Apart from this, the reign of Pakistan captain Babar Azam remains in the list of batsmen. They are once again at number one. On the other hand, English batsman David Malan is at number 2 and Aiden Markaram is at number three. India’s current opener KL Rahul has slipped out of the top-5 to the sixth position.

Even after the T20 World Cup, India’s ODI and Test captain Virat Kohli remains in 8th place. If we talk about the change from the previous ranking to this ranking, apart from KL Rahul, the captain of the T20 champion team, Aaron Finch has also suffered. Finch has slipped straight from fourth to 7th position.

Devon Conway, who played a key role in New Zealand’s win in the semi-finals, has the advantage this time and has moved up from 7th to fourth. Pakistan’s star opener Mohammad Rizwan has also gained a place and has entered the top-5 by making it to the fifth position.

Zampa and Hazlewood gain in bowlers’ rankings

Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood, who have contributed significantly to Australia’s path to becoming T20 champions, have also gained in the latest T20 bowlers’ rankings. Zampa has jumped two places to third, while Hazlewood has moved up from 8th to sixth. Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga is at number one.

There is no Indian even in the top-10 all-rounder

No Indian player has got a place in this list as well. Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi is at the top, while Shakib Al Hasan, the current bowler with the most T20 wickets, remains at number two. England’s Liam Livingston, who was earlier 10th, has now jumped 7 places to number three.

Moeen Ali, who performed brilliantly for England in the semi-finals, has also gained in the rankings. He has jumped three places from 12th position to enter the top-10 to reach 9th position. The hero of the final match, Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has now slipped from 9th to 10th place.