T20 WC: Ben Stokes predicts England-Pakistan final Indian veteran Aakash Chopra says if captain Eoin Morgan is not in form England does not win Watch Video

T20 WC: Ben Stokes predicts England-Pakistan final Indian veteran Aakash Chopra says if captain Eoin Morgan is not in form England does not win

Ben Stokes predicted the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup between England and Pakistan. At the same time, Akash Chopra, the former opener of the Indian Test team, raised questions only when England reached the final.

Pakistan have almost confirmed their seat in the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup after defeating Afghanistan on 29 October. England all-rounder Ben Stokes is very impressed with the performance of Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team.

He has predicted that the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup will be played between England and Pakistan. Meanwhile, former Indian Test team opener Aakash Chopra took to his YouTube channel to raise questions about England reaching the final. He said that the team whose captain is not in form, that team is not able to win more.

Ben Stokes played a key role in making England the ODI World Cup champions in 2019. England’s team under the leadership of Eoin Morgan then became the ODI World Cup champion for the first time. Ben Stokes, however, is not a part of England’s T20 World Cup squad. He took an indefinite break from cricket citing mental health. It is now reported that he is part of the England team for the Ashes against Australia.

Stokes tweeted, ‘England vs Pakistan final???’ However, many people have claimed his prediction to be wrong.

@NisargTailor1 wrote, ‘The final will be played between Australia and India. The first semi-final will be between Pakistan and Australia. Australia will win it. England and India will face each other in the second semi-final. India will win that match. The final will be between India and Australia and Team India will become the World Cup champion.

@CricCrazyJohns wrote, ‘India vs Australia or England vs Pakistan.’ @SouravB80049345 wrote, ‘Not England, as England will finish on top in Group 1 and India will be second in Group 2, so India and England cannot be a final as they will meet in the semi-finals.’

Australia has the upper hand against England: Australia

On the other hand, Aakash Chopra talked about the match between England and Australia on 30 October on his YouTube channel. He said, ‘If you do the man-to-man marking of England-Australia, then Australia’s bowling looks more depth. England’s batting seems to have more attacking power. Whenever there is a match between batting and bowling, whether there is a big field, the toss is also an important role, then I believe that Australia will have a little bit of the upper hand.

He said, ‘It was necessary for the openers to come in form. They have arrived. Michelle Marsh will come sometime. Steve Smith will be used only when it is necessary. Maxwell is in red hot form. He is followed by Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade. Pat Cummins also bats. Mitchell Starc also bats. England also has depth in batting, but the captain does not have that good form. When the captain is not in good form, the team does not win much.